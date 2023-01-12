South College Launching Associate of Science in Nursing Program Upon Approval by Tennessee Board of Nursing

The South College campuses in Knoxville and Nashville, Tennessee are launching an Associate of Science in Nursing (ASN) program upon approval by the Tennessee Board of Nursing.

This is the first ASN program to launch for the institution which is offered through campus

instruction over seven quarters. Students work to build a strong academic foundation and learn fundamental skills required of a nurse generalist, including the basics of medical care, critical thinking, interpersonal skills, and technical competence required for taking the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX-RN) exam.

“South College remains in tune with the great needs throughout healthcare fields for trained and qualified practitioners and is committed to launching relevant programs such as the Associate of Science in Nursing to have a positive impact on healthcare education,” South College Chancellor Stephen A. South said. “The ASN program opens the door for students to enter the field faster, which saves both time and money while pursuing a degree.”

The prerequisite courses for the new Associate of Science in Nursing program are scheduled to start in January 2023 in Knoxville and Nashville, and enrollment is now open. Upon completion, graduates may continue their education by pursuing the Bachelor of Science in Nursing RN to BSN option.

South College offers multiple healthcare programs from certificate to doctoral levels across several disciplines. South College students who qualify for financial aid have access to a range of programs as do members of the U.S. military, veterans, and their families. The institution offers both student and career services.

For more information about South College, please call the Knoxville campus at 865-251-1800 or the Nashville campus at 629-802-3000 or visit south.edu.

About South College

South College is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) to award degrees at the doctorate, educational specialist, master’s, baccalaureate, and associate levels, as well as certificates. Questions about the accreditation of South College may be directed in writing to the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges at 1866 Southern Lane, Decatur, Georgia 30033-4097, by calling (404) 679-4500, or by using information available on SACSCOC’s website (sacscoc.org).