Missing Teen Kayden Lynn Watkins Goes Missing Again

Kayden Lynn Watkins, 15, was reported missing again on Jan. 10 by her family.

While officers were en route to a known location where she was seen, she left before they arrived.

Watkins had just returned home this past weekend after running away on Dec. 29. She has a history of running away and is known to frequent the New Salem area.

Watkins has been entered as missing in the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database.

If anyone sees Kayden Watkins or knows where she can be located, please get in touch with Detective Albert Miles, III at 629-201-5513.