Lane Closures 4-5-11-2024

MIDDLE TENNESSEE SCHEDULED LANE CLOSURES

April 4-10, 2024

MONTGOMERY COUNTY I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from west of Trough Springs Rd to Robertson Co Line.

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures EB and WB for milling and paving activities.

DICKSON / WILLIAMSON / CHEATHAM / DAVIDSON COUNTIES I-40

The expansion of the SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) on I-40 from near I-840 in Dickson County to near U.S. 70S (Exit 196) in Davidson County

Daily 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. There will be temporary daytime shoulder closures in both directions for conduit installation at various locations throughout the project limits. (MM 174-196)

Nightly, 8:00 p.m. – 5 a.m. There will be temporary nighttime shoulder closures in both directions for conduit installation at various locations throughout the project limits. (MM 174-196)

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-440

The on-call concrete pavement repair at various locations on various Interstate and State Routes

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be alternating lane shifts at the I-440 EB ramp to Hillsboro and Hillsboro to I-440 EB ramp to saw damaged concrete. Ramps will remain open.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40

Nightly, 8pm – 5am: Alternating lane closures on I-40 EB (Exit 208 B to I-65 N), and I-40 WB (Exit 208) for parapet and overhang demo on I65 interchange.

4/5 at 8 p.m. continuously until 4/8 at 5 a.m., There will be a full closure on I-40 Westbound at the flyover bridge from the downtown loop at MM 208/.02 Exit 208 for bridge repair. Traffic will be detoured via I440/Briley Pky.

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange

4/4 and 4/5 8 p.m. – 4 a.m., There will be temporary daytime shoulder closures in both directions for conduit and fiber optic cable and conduit installation throughout the project limits.

Daily (excluding weekend), 1 p.m., There will be an alternating rolling roadblock on I-40 in both directions for blasting.

HICKMAN COUNTY I-40

The repair of the bridges on I-40 over Sugar Creek and Resurfacing on I-40

Nightly, 7 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a temporary lane closures on I-40 EB and WB for bridge repair work. One lane will remain open at all times.

4/5 and 4/6, 7 p.m. – 11 a.m., There will be a temporary weekend lane closures on I-40 WB for bridge deck repair work. One lane will remain open at all times.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65

Nightly, 8pm – 5am: Alternating lane closures on I-65 NB and SB for installation of beam strength plates and expansion joint repairs and parapet/overhang demo on I40 interchange.

ROBERTSON COUNTY I-65

Interstate Widening – Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures on I-65 NB and SB for roadway maintenance, One lane will remain open at all times.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY I-65

I-65 Interchange at Buckner Road

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a lane closure on I-65 NB and SB from LM 55.4 to LM 56.0 for moving barrier rail and bridge texture coating.

The repair of the bridge on S.R. 96 over I-65 (L.M. 13.11)

4/4, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures on I-65 NB and SB to conduct core test on the median shoulder to verify the asphalt thickness.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 1

The construction of pedestrian facilities on U.S. 41 (U.S. 70, SR 1, Murfreesboro Road) from Division Street (L.M. 18.35) to Menzler Road (L.M. 20.43) in Nashville.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be right lane closures, in both directions, on Lafayette Street from 4th Street to Fesslers Avenue for relocating utilities.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 6

The resurfacing on U.S. 31 (S.R. 6) from the Williamson County line (L.M. 0.00) to Norwood Drive (L.M. 4.53)

4/7 – 4/10, 8 p.m – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures on State Route 6 for milling. At least one lane will remain open in each direction.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 11

The widening of US 31A (SR 11, Nolensville Pike) from North of the Millcreek bridge (LM 1.72) to SR 254 (OHB) (LM 4.24), including bridges, retaining walls, signals and lighting.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. There will be temporary lane closures on SR 11 and associated side roads for placement of barrier rail, blasting for grade work and clearing operations..

The random on-call sign replacement on various interstates and state routes.

Nightly, 8p.m. – 5 a.m. There will be alternating lane closures for sign replacements.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 24

The resurfacing on SR 24 (Lebanon Road) from near Stones River Road (LM 21.90) to Highland View Drive (LM 23.83).

Daily & Nightly, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be intermittent, alternating lane and ramp closures on SR 24(US 70), (Lebanon Rd), for utility adjustments and milling.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 106

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. There will be alternating lane closures for sign replacements.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 112

SR 112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR 12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR 155 (Briley Pkwy.)

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. There will be temporary alternating lane closures on SR 112 Clarksville Pike in both directions for grade work, paving, water line work, storm drain installation and communications. The merging lane to Nashville on Ashland City Highway will be closed.

DAVIDSON COUNTY 255

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange

3/28, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures on the Donelson Pk for gradework, storm drain installation, refreshing markings, and potholes patching

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 112 / SR 76

Intersection Improvements. Grading, Drainage and Construction of Retaining walls.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Temporary lane closures for utility relocation, grading and drainage installation.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 48

The repair of the bridges on S.R. 48 over Bartons Creek (L.M. 0.40) and Louise Creek (L.M. 3.36).

Continuous The bridges will be reduced to one lane in order to demo the old bridge and reconstruct. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals at each bridge.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 149

The repair of the bridge on S.R. 149 over Yellow Creek (L.M. 1.53).

Continuous, The bridge will be reduced to one lane in order to demo and reconstruct the old bridge deck. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 99

The grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals and paving on SR-99 (New Salem Hwy) from near I-24 to SR-96 (Old Fort Pkwy)

Daily, 9 AM-3 PM: There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 266

The grading, drainage, construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on SR-266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR-102 (LM 5.0) to E. of I-840 (LM 9).

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 96

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and signals on SR 96 from east of Arno Rd (LM 14.72) to SR 252 (Wilson Pk) (LM 20.62).

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m . , There will be lane closures and brief stoppages of traffic for traffic control and grading operations.

Traffic signal Improvements (Local Program)

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane and shoulder closures on SR96 between Eddy Ln. and Arno Rd for traffic signal improvements.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 106

Daily 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be intermittent flagging operation on Lewisburg Pike (SR 106) from LM 3.7 to LM 4.0 for construction activities.

WILSON COUNTY SR 24

Sidewalk Improvements along SR24 Phase II (Local Program)

Daily, 9AM – 3PM, There will be lane closures from SR171 to Park Glenn Dr for construction activities.

SCHEDULED MAINTENANCE WORK

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 155

Milling and Paving

4/4, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Northbound lanes will be milled and paved at MM 9.9

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 246

Culvert Replacement

LOOK AHEAD: 4/11, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., SR 246 will be temporarily closed at lm 1.8 for culvert replacement. A detour will be in place.