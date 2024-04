April 4, 2024 – Detectives need help identifying two persons of interest suspected of breaking into a car at Barfield Park and stealing a wallet.

The unknown individuals were captured on surveillance video in Walmart on Joe B. Jackson Pkwy using the victim’s debit/credit cards and purchasing more than $1,200 worth of gift cards.

If you know these persons of interest, please contact Detective Shan Harris at 629-201-5536 or email [email protected].