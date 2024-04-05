RCA Awards Show set for April 25 at Tucker Theatre

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The Middle Tennessee athletic department is proud to announce the 13th Annual Raiders’ Choice Awards, a year-end Academy Awards style show recognizing the athletic and academic achievements of the Blue Raider student-athletes for the 2023-24 academic year.

The blue carpet event will be held Thursday, April 25, 2024 at the MTSU Tucker Theater and is open to the public with a limited number of complimentary tickets available to BRAA members at the $750 annual giving level or above. Fans can request tickets immediately through the BRAA office at 615-898-2210.

The blue carpet celebration begins at 6 p.m. with the awards presentation getting underway at 7 p.m.

The 2024 RCA’s will be broadcast on Facebook.com/BlueRaiderAthletics, YouTube.com/GoBlueRaidersTV and TrueBlue TV.

Eleven different awards will be presented throughout the evening with three voted upon by fans via GoBlueRaiders.com linked ballots. The live web voting will begin Monday, April 15 and run through Friday, April 19.

Fans will have the chance to voice their opinion for the Play of the Year, Performance of the Year and the Game/Event of the Year.

Other categories of awards include the Male/Female Newcomer of the Year, the Male and Female Breakout Player of the Year, and the Male/Female Athlete of the Year.

Also, the President’s Award will be announced, All-America student-athletes will be honored and the Academic Achievement Awards and Highest Team GPA Award will be recognized.

Voice of the Blue Raiders, Chip Walters, will serve as the emcee.

Source: MTSU

