Lady Vols Improve to 4-1 In SEC Play With 75-64 Win Over Bulldogs



STARKVILLE, Miss. – January 18, 2024 – The Lady Vols got back in the win column in a big way on Thursday evening, overcoming a 13-point second-quarter deficit to take a 75-64 victory over Mississippi State in Humphrey Coliseum.

Tennessee (11-6, 4-1 SEC) was led by fifth-year senior Rickea Jackson , who turned in 19 points and seven rebounds. Junior Kaiya Wynn came off the bench to contribute a career-high 13 points, and fifth-year senior Jasmine Powell and junior Sara Puckett each tallied 11.

Defensively, the Big Orange forced State into 15 turnovers on the evening and allowed the hosts only 19 points combined in the middle two quarters. UT also held MSU star Jessika Carter to four points over the final three periods after allowing her eight in the first.

Erynn Barnum was the top scorer for MSU (15-5, 2-3 SEC) with 15 points, and Carter and Debreasha Powe each had 12. Lauren Park-Lane also landed in double digits with 10 on the night.

Source: UT Sports

More Sports News