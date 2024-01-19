Cumberland Sprinter Earns National Honors After NAIA-Best 400

LEBANON, Tenn.- January 17, 2024 – Junior sprinter Praise Idamadudu garners national recognition with NAIA Indoor Track Athlete of the Week honors.

Idamadudu earned a pair of A standards at the Commodore Challenge. She finished third in the 200 meter with a time of 24.05 seconds finishing behind two NCAA Division I runners. Her time of 24.05 is the second-best time in the NAIA this season.

She posted a fourth-place finish in the 400 meter with a time of 54.29. She recorded an A standard and finished behind two NCAA Division I runners and an unattached runner. Idamadudu’s time of 54.29 seconds set a season-best time in the NAIA in the 400.

This is the second time Idamadudu has been named the NAIA Indoor Track Athlete of the Week and the sixth time overall including outdoor accomplishments.

Cumberland Track & Field is back on the track this weekend as they take on the Vanderbilt Invitational on Friday and Saturday.

