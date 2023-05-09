Kirkland’s to Sell Limited Edition Patriotic Candle With Proceeds Benefting Nashville Veterans Non-profit

Nashville-based home decor store, Kirkland’s, is running a promotion from Memorial Day – 4th of July selling a limited edition patriotic candle. All proceeds from this candle will benefit a local veterans non-profit – We Are Building Lives.

Also, this fall they are running a donation campaign specifically for We Are Building

Lives, which will end on Veteran’s Day.

With 344 stores located across the nation, Kirkland’s is making a large impact on a

well-deserving community. 10% of Nashville’s homeless population are veterans,

meaning every night there are at least 400 veterans (many who are single women with

families) sleeping on the streets or in a shelter.

Since 2006, We Are Building Lives has changed the lives of over 1000 local veterans.

Areas of support include housing, employment, transportation, mentoring, financial

education, and health/psychological care. Their singular goal is to support and

transition each client into becoming productive members of our community.

Their two main programs are Project Advance and The Academy.

Project Advance serves both single veterans and veterans with families through a

community-based program that helps them gain employment and permanent housing.

In as little as 12 months, Project Advance provides crisis intervention and support to 50

new clients and second-year mentoring/follow-up support for 48 clients. At an average

cost of less than $2,500 per client, 95% will remain in permanent housing, and 95% will be

employed or receive disability income.

The Academy is a structured, facility-based program for male veterans battling

addiction and mental health issues. The mission of The Academy is to provide veterans

the opportunities and resources necessary to transition from chronic homelessness to

sustained independent living through counseling & support, continuing education,

health & fitness, and other essentials.

We Are Building lives serves 11 counties in Middle Tennessee. To learn more or to make a donation, please visit their website www.wearebuildinglives.org.

If you or someone you know could use the assistance of We Are Building Lives, please

download the application form on their website and email it to jeff@wearebuildinglives.org with the subject “veteran application”.