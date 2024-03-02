Kacey Musgraves Announces Tour Stopping at Bridgestone Arena

Kacey Musgraves announced a tour in 2024 to support her new album, Deeper Well.

The tour kicks off in April and ends in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena for two nights on December 6-7. This will be the first time Musgraves has returned to Bridgestone Arena since 2022. Special guests will be Lord Huron and Nickel Creek.

Tickets to the 2024 tour will go on sale beginning Friday, March 8th via Ticketmaster. Various pre-sales will take place in the days leading up to the public on-sale, including ones specific to the artist, Spotify, and American Express Card Members.

Deeper Well will be released on March 15th. Register for early tickets here.

