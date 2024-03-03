MTSU’s Walker Library and Honors College Welcome New Director of Development

Katie Enzor has been named the new director of development initiatives for Middle Tennessee State University’s James E. Walker Library and University Honors College.

Enzor said she immediately began reaching out to MTSU faculty, staff, and alumni to gather stories about the impact the Honors College and Walker Library have had on students over the years.

“I can develop all the marketing pieces in the world, but truly, what tells the story is going to be someone who has been there and has experience,” said Enzor. “Those are going to be people I want to sit with.”

An Alabama native, Enzor received her communications degree from Auburn University and later worked in marketing for a national moving company throughout the state.

In 2019, Enzor relocated to Tennessee, where she shifted to the nonprofit sector, serving as the development coordinator for the Child Advocacy Center in Rutherford County for almost four years.

“It truly helped me learn the mission and fundraising for something near and dear to my heart,” Enzor said.

Kathleen Schmand, dean of Walker Library, and Honors College Dean John Vile are excited and look forward to working with the new director.

“Katie Enzor is a great addition to the MTSU Development Office. She brings a fresh perspective to the library’s fundraising and is learning more about our specific priorities,” said Schmand. “I look forward to the positive impact she will have on our fundraising efforts.”

“We are particularly excited that Katie is joining us in Honors as we celebrate our 50th anniversary,” added Vile. “She is already sharing great ideas as to how we can use this event to share our message and to stimulate thoughtful giving that will enhance students’ Honors experiences.”

Named for the eighth president of Middle Tennessee State University, the James E. Walker Library houses over a million volumes of physical and online materials and offers a variety of other educational resources for students and faculty, including reservable study rooms, a dedicated MakerSpace, access to computers, free printing/3D printing, a writing lab, tutoring services, technology services, a curriculum collection, distance learning resources and more.

Known for academic excellence, the Honors College provides an undergraduate education by offering Buchanan Fellowships, Honors Transfer Fellowships, and other awards to a small but diverse student population and supports students who want to study abroad and present their scholarly research. The Honors College, which celebrated its 50th anniversary this academic year, is housed in the Paul W. Martin Jr. Building.

Enzor will introduce a five-year fundraising plan to expand resources for the James E. Walker Library, also known as JEWL, and the Honors College, pillars of MTSU’s campus.