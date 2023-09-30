Jelly Roll and Lainey Wilson Win Big at 2023 People Choice Country Music Awards

NBC and Peacock presented the inaugural “People’s Choice Country Awards” to celebrate the year’s greatest accomplishments. Little Big Town hosted the show and also performed their hit song “Boondocks.” The show aired on NBC and Peacock on Thursday, Sept. 28 from the world-famous Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville.

Jelly Roll & Lainey Wilson dominated the first-ever fan-voted 2023 People’s Choice Country Awards in Nashville. As Jelly Roll’s monster smash hit “Save Me” featuring Lainey climbs toward Top 20 at Country radio and Lainey’s “Watermelon Moonshine” closes in on #1, the unstoppable award-winning BBR Music Group / BMG Nashville label mates were the most awarded artists of the night, with 8x nominee Jelly Roll taking home the most wins with four awards and 7x nominee Wilson securing three wins.

Throughout the evening, the show honored country music legend Toby Keith with the “Country Icon” Award, recognizing his decades-long career as a groundbreaking musician, humanitarian, and entrepreneur. Fellow Oklahoman Blake Shelton presented the award and honored him with a heartfelt performance of Keith’s hit “Who’s Your Daddy.” After he accepted the award, Keith performed “Don’t Let the Old Man In.” Grammy Award-winning singer Wynonna received the “Country Champion” Award, presented by Brothers Osborne, for her decades-long career and heroic efforts around philanthropy and activism. The country star took the stage to perform her iconic hits, “I Saw the Light” and “No One Else on Earth.”

The show also featured performances from country superstars Carly Pearce, Dan + Shay, HARDY, Jelly Roll, Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini. See the winners below.

THE PEOPLE’S ARTIST OF 2023

Morgan Wallen

THE MALE ARTIST OF 2023

Jelly Roll

THE FEMALE ARTIST OF 2023

Lainey Wilson

THE GROUP/DUO OF 2023

Dan + Shay

THE NEW ARTIST OF 2023

Jelly Roll

THE SOCIAL COUNTRY STAR OF 2023

Blake Shelton

THE SONG OF 2023

“Need A Favor”

Jelly Roll

Songwriters: Austin Nivarel, Jason DeFord/Jelly Roll, Joe Ragosta, Rob Ragosta

THE COLLABORATION SONG OF 2023

“Save Me”

Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson

Songwriters: David Stevens, Jason DeFord/Jelly Roll

THE CROSSOVER SONG OF 2023

“Just Say I’m Sorry”

P!nk, Chris Stapleton

Songwriters: Alecia Moore, Chris Stapleton

THE ALBUM OF 2023

One Thing At A Time

Morgan Wallen

THE MUSIC VIDEO OF 2023

“wait in the truck”

HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson

THE CONCERT TOUR OF 2023

Morgan Wallen: One Night At A Time World Tour