Friday Night Live Concert September 20 Downtown Murfreesboro

Main Street Murfreesboro, a nonprofit, 501c3, has been hosting free community concerts in the historic downtown since 2005. “For 19 years Main Street has used the power of music to bring our community together and create a sense of place for everyone,” said Sarah Callender, Executive Director.

The Friday Night Live summer series is held outdoors each month June-October. The free concerts are 6:30-9:30pm and feature a local cover band performing on stage in front of the Rutherford County Historic Courthouse. The public square entrance is blocked for the evening’s concert and people bring chairs to sit in the streets and listen to music. Local restaurants are open around the square and there are also a variety of food trucks. Free parking is available around the downtown and attendees are encouraged to park in the City Hall Parking Garage off Vine Street, one block from the public square.

The remaining 2024 season line up is:

September 20 – Bizz and Everyday People (R&B)

October 25 – The Pilots (this is an additional concert added due to the cancelation of the July concert)

Biz and The Everyday People will have their nine-member band on stage playing all your favorite R&B hits including Let’s Groove Tonight/Earth, Wind and Fire; Brown Eyed Girl/Van Morrison; I want you back/The Jackson 5; Crazy in Love/Beyonce; and Levitating/Dua Lipa. Biz, lead singer of Everyday People says, “We are so excited to play on the square again. It’s been a few years since we’ve been there and we’re looking forward to seeing all our friends Friday night. Looks like it’s going to be a beautiful night for some good music!”

The Friday Night Live concert series is presented by Wilson Bank and Trust. This month features sponsor MTSU as they kick off Homecoming weekend in True Blue style. MTSU Athletics will bring a bounce house for kids to play on. The cheerleaders will be performing before the concert begins at 6:15 PM. Lightning will be walking around for pictures and tickets to the homecoming game will be for sale at the MTSU tent.

