Registration for Murfreesboro’s Youth League Basketball to Open Oct. 1

The Youth League Basketball registration will open on October 1st and run through October 31st.

Murfreesboro’s City League Basketball is one of the largest youth programs around and serves children 5 through 17-years-old. It focuses on developing fundamental skills and nurturing healthy competition.

Teams will practice one day a week in December and teams will play one game a week beginning in January at various locations around Murfreesboro. The cost is $75 per player.

A link for registration will be provided on the website at www.MurfreesboroParks.com STARTING on October 1st.

You can also sign up in person at McFadden Community Center, Patterson Park Community Center or Sports*Com – starting October 1st. (Mark your calendars so you don’t miss it) Email any questions to [email protected].

