VIDEO: A Look at Murfreesboro Road Improvement Projects

Murfreesboro Public Infrastructure Executive Director Chris Griffith highlighted several road improvements during the recent Murfreesboro City Council Workshop, Sept. 12, 2024.

The road project plans are available for viewing in this 20-minute CityTV video.

The four major roadway improvements highlighted in Griffith’s presentation to City Council include Rucker Lane Phase II, Old Fort Parkway widening, Blackman Road & Burnt Knob Intersection, and Asbury Lane Realignment.

For a full list of current and planned enhancements, an interactive online map of Public Infrastructure Projects illustrates how tax dollars are at work improving roadways across Murfreesboro. Citizens can access the informative and interactive Google Earth page via the City’s website at www.murfreesborotn.gov/PublicInfrastructureProjects. The Public Infrastructure Projects map is also accessible on the City homepage www.murfreesborotn.gov

The City map highlights major projects that pinpoint the location of the project with an interactive slide detailing the roadway, project description, status, and estimated construction dates. The specific project also includes maps and photos.

City engineers and construction companies are constantly working to enhance traffic flow. The projects widen sections of roadway, add turn lanes to enhance traffic flow, resurface major corridors, upgrade traffic signal systems, and realign roadways to make enhanced connections.

