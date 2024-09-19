Nashville Predators to Host PredsFest 2024-25 Season Release Party

Nashville, Tenn. (Sept. 16, 2024) – The Nashville Predators will host their PredsFest 2024-25 Season Release Party presented by Ticketmaster on Sunday, Oct. 6 at Walk of Fame Park from 12:30 – 4:30 p.m. CT. The event, which kicks off the upcoming season, will introduce fans to the 2024-25 Nashville Predators team.

The free fan festival will feature a variety of family-friendly activities for fans to enjoy, highlighted by a visit from Nashville Predators 2024-25 squad who will make an appearance on stage. Members of Smashville Loyal will have access to an exclusive player autograph session inside Bridgestone Arena from 1 – 2:15 p.m. CT.

There will be multiple activations on-site including a Kids Zone with inflatables, Preds friendship bracelets, hair braiding, facepainting and the Preds & Pixels Gaming Experience; as well a Tailgate Zone with BBQ and yard games and a Lounge Zone featuring customizable bandanas, Preds flash tattoos and swinging chairs. Fans will be able to participate in a Hattie B’s hot chicken eating contest, a silent disco presented by Breakaway Festival and enjoy live music performances from Raised Rowdy. Several Preds partners will host activations including Wendy’s Frosty machine, Nissan Guess the Pucks activation, Jack Daniel’s Airstream Bar, Twisted Tea and ICEE. Additionally, there will be local food trucks, beverage tents, ticket giveaways and more. Fans will be able to take home items such as event posters, festival bracelets and Preds yard signs.

Fans can claim their free ticket to attend the PredsFest festivities here. For more information on PredsFest, please visit NashvillePredators.com/PredsFest.

