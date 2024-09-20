Celebrating Latino Excellence in Business: The Inaugural HOLA Latino Entrepreneur Business Awards

The Hispanic Organization of Leaders & Achievers (HOLA) announces the first annual Latino Entrepreneur Business Awards in partnership with the Nashville Entrepreneur Center.

This event, scheduled for October 15th at 6pm at the TPAC Polk Theatre in Nashville, will shine a spotlight on the vibrant and diverse Latino entrepreneurs who are making significant strides in Tennessee’s business landscape.

The HOLA Latino Entrepreneur Business Awards is an opportunity to celebrate the hard work, dedication and entrepreneurial spirit of Latino-owned businesses.

This event is more than just an awards ceremony; it is a celebration of the incredible impact Latino entrepreneurs have on our city.

Ticketed Event Highlights:

• Date: October 15th, 2024

• Time: 6 PM

• Location: TPAC Polk Theatre, Nashville, TN

• Remarks: Sam Davidson (CEO, Nashville Entrepreneur Center)

• Award Categories: Categories can be found at HOLA Event Page

• Media Contact: Executive Director, Sandra Lee – [email protected]

• Tickets: Available at TPAC Tickets

In addition to attending the event, the community is invited to join in the mission to uplift and celebrate the vibrant Hispanic community in Tennessee through sponsorship and vendor opportunities with HOLA. Your support fosters community engagement and helps HOLA in its mission to build leaders and achievers among Latinos throughout Nashville and Middle Tennessee.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Nashville Entrepreneur Center for this inaugural event,” said Nadina Chavez, Board Chair at HOLA. “This partnership is a testament to our shared

commitment to providing mentorship programs and strategic partnerships that can continue to build a thriving entrepreneurial community among Latinos in Tennessee.”

The HOLA Latino Entrepreneur Business Awards aim not only to recognize but also to empower Latino entrepreneurs by providing them with a platform to highlight their successes and inspire future generations.

Sponsorship and Vendor Opportunities:

To make an impact and make a difference, please reach out to:

• Executive Director, Sandra Lee at [email protected]

• Chair of the Board, Nadina Chavez at [email protected]

For more information about the event and to submit award nominations, please visit HOLA

Event Page.

For more information and to purchase event tickets, please visit TPAC Tickets.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email