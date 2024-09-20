Four Correctional Deputies Receive National Certification

Four more Rutherford County Adult Detention deputies earned National Certification from the American Jail Association.

Cpl. Jay Doughtie, Deputy Jeff Fuqua, Deputy Diane Stedner and Deputy Tyler Benson received certificates of certified jail officers from Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh and Jail Administrator Kevin Henderson.

Henderson said deputies voluntarily take the certification test. More than 40 deputies have earned the national certification.

The Jail Supervisor Certification Commission and the American Jail Association promote the concept of voluntary certification of all jail personnel.

Certification focuses specifically on the individual and provides evidence of that individual’s competency in the field. It signifies and documents the mastery of a strong level of knowledge in a specialized field.

It elevates professionalism and provides an opportunity for professional growth by encouraging education that fosters effective management practices.

