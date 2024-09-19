Morgan Wallen Leads CMA Awards Nominations

The Country Music Association announced nominees for “The 58th Annual CMA Awards,” as determined by eligible voting CMA members comprised of professionals within the Country Music industry.
Morgan Wallen tops the list with seven nominations. In comparison, other top nominees include Cody Johnson and Chris Stapleton with five nominations, and Post Malone and Lainey Wilson with four nominations each. Louis Bell, Luke Combs, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins, Jelly Roll, Megan Moroney and Kacey Musgraves each secure three nominations. Vying for the night’s highest honor, CMA Entertainer of the Year, is Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, Chris Stapleton, Morgan Wallen and Lainey Wilson. “The 58th Annual CMA Awards,” broadcasts live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena Wednesday, Nov. 20 (8:00 – 11:00 PM/EST) on ABC and next day on Hulu.
First-time CMA Awards nominees include Andrew Baylis, Louis Bell, Brock Berryhill, Tom Bukovac, Will Bundy, Sean Cook, Benjy Davis, Shawn Everett, Riley Green, Kevin “Thrasher” Gruft, Kat Higgins, Hoskins, Jeff Johnson, Noah Kahan, Ella Langley, Ryan Larkins, Raul Lopez, Josh Phillips, Post Malone, Nevin Sastry, Shaboozey, Ernest Keith Smith, Nate Smith, Konrad Snyder, Mitchell Tenpenny, The Red Clay Strays, Zach Top, Chris Villa, Chandler Paul Walters and Bailey Zimmerman.
See the complete list of nominees below.
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Luke Combs
Jelly Roll
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Lainey Wilson
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s)
“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” – Shaboozey
Producers: Sean Cook, Nevin Sastry
Mix Engineer: Raul Lopez
“Dirt Cheap” – Cody Johnson
Producer: Trent Willmon
Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke
“I Had Some Help” – Post Malone (Feat. Morgan Wallen)
Producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins
Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore
“Watermelon Moonshine” – Lainey Wilson
Producer: Jay Joyce
Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce
“White Horse” – Chris Stapleton
Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton, Morgane Stapleton
Mix Engineer: Vance Powell
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist, Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s)
Deeper Well – Kacey Musgraves
Producers: Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves, Daniel Tashian
Mix Engineers: Shawn Everett, Konrad Snyder
Fathers & Sons – Luke Combs
Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton
Mix Engineer: Chip Matthews
Higher – Chris Stapleton
Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton, Morgane Stapleton
Mix Engineer: Vance Powell
Leather – Cody Johnson
Producer: Trent Willmon
Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke
Whitsitt Chapel – Jelly Roll
Producers: Andrew Baylis, Brock Berryhill, Zach Crowell, Jesse Frasure, David Garcia, Kevin “Thrasher” Gruft, Austin Nivarel, David Ray Stevens
Mix Engineers: Jeff Braun, Jim Cooley
SONG OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Songwriter(s)
“Burn It Down”
Songwriters: Hillary Lindsey, Parker McCollum, Lori McKenna, Liz Rose
“Dirt Cheap”
Songwriter: Josh Phillips
“I Had Some Help”
Songwriters: Louis Bell, Ashley Gorley, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins, Austin Post, Ernest Keith Smith, Morgan Wallen, Chandler Paul Walters
“The Painter”
Songwriters: Benjy Davis, Kat Higgins, Ryan Larkins
“White Horse”
Songwriters: Chris Stapleton, Dan Wilson
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Kelsea Ballerini
Ashley McBryde
Megan Moroney
Kacey Musgraves
Lainey Wilson
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Luke Combs
Jelly Roll
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
Lady A
Little Big Town
Old Dominion
The Red Clay Strays
Zac Brown Band
VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Maddie & Tae
The War And Treaty
MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artists and Producer(s)
“Cowboys Cry Too” – Kelsea Ballerini (with Noah Kahan)
Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Alysa Vanderheym
“I Had Some Help” – Post Malone (Feat. Morgan Wallen)
Producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins
“I Remember Everything” – Zach Bryan (ft. Kacey Musgraves)
Producer: Zach Bryan
“Man Made A Bar” – Morgan Wallen (feat. Eric Church)
Producer: Joey Moi
“you look like you love me” – Ella Langley (feat. Riley Green)
Producer: Will Bundy
MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR
Tom Bukovac – Guitar
Jenee Fleenor – Fiddle
Paul Franklin – Steel Guitar
Rob McNelley – Guitar
Charlie Worsham – Guitar
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist(s) and Director(s)
“Dirt Cheap” – Cody Johnson
Director: Dustin Haney
“I Had Some Help” – Post Malone (Feat. Morgan Wallen)
Director: Chris Villa
“I’m Not Pretty” – Megan Moroney
Directors: Jeff Johnson, Megan Moroney
“The Painter” – Cody Johnson
Director: Dustin Haney
“Wildflowers and Wild Horses” – Lainey Wilson
Director: Patrick Tracy
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Megan Moroney
Shaboozey
Nate Smith
Mitchell Tenpenny
Zach Top
Bailey Zimmerman
