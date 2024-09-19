Morgan Wallen Leads CMA Awards Nominations

The Country Music Association announced nominees for “The 58th Annual CMA Awards,” as determined by eligible voting CMA members comprised of professionals within the Country Music industry.

Morgan Wallen tops the list with seven nominations. In comparison, other top nominees include Cody Johnson and Chris Stapleton with five nominations, and Post Malone and Lainey Wilson with four nominations each. Louis Bell, Luke Combs, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins, Jelly Roll, Megan Moroney and Kacey Musgraves each secure three nominations. Vying for the night’s highest honor, CMA Entertainer of the Year, is Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, Chris Stapleton, Morgan Wallen and Lainey Wilson. “The 58th Annual CMA Awards,” broadcasts live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena Wednesday, Nov. 20 (8:00 – 11:00 PM/EST) on ABC and next day on Hulu.

First-time CMA Awards nominees include Andrew Baylis, Louis Bell, Brock Berryhill, Tom Bukovac, Will Bundy, Sean Cook, Benjy Davis, Shawn Everett, Riley Green, Kevin “Thrasher” Gruft, Kat Higgins, Hoskins, Jeff Johnson, Noah Kahan, Ella Langley, Ryan Larkins, Raul Lopez, Josh Phillips, Post Malone, Nevin Sastry, Shaboozey, Ernest Keith Smith, Nate Smith, Konrad Snyder, Mitchell Tenpenny, The Red Clay Strays, Zach Top, Chris Villa, Chandler Paul Walters and Bailey Zimmerman.

See the complete list of nominees below.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s)

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” – Shaboozey

Producers: Sean Cook, Nevin Sastry

Mix Engineer: Raul Lopez

“Dirt Cheap” – Cody Johnson

Producer: Trent Willmon

Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke

“I Had Some Help” – Post Malone (Feat. Morgan Wallen)

Producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins

Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore

“Watermelon Moonshine” – Lainey Wilson

Producer: Jay Joyce

Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

“White Horse” – Chris Stapleton

Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton, Morgane Stapleton

Mix Engineer: Vance Powell

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist, Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s)

Deeper Well – Kacey Musgraves

Producers: Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves, Daniel Tashian

Mix Engineers: Shawn Everett, Konrad Snyder

Fathers & Sons – Luke Combs

Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton

Mix Engineer: Chip Matthews

Higher – Chris Stapleton

Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton, Morgane Stapleton

Mix Engineer: Vance Powell

Leather – Cody Johnson

Producer: Trent Willmon

Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke

Whitsitt Chapel – Jelly Roll

Producers: Andrew Baylis, Brock Berryhill, Zach Crowell, Jesse Frasure, David Garcia, Kevin “Thrasher” Gruft, Austin Nivarel, David Ray Stevens

Mix Engineers: Jeff Braun, Jim Cooley

SONG OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Songwriter(s)

“Burn It Down”

Songwriters: Hillary Lindsey, Parker McCollum, Lori McKenna, Liz Rose

“Dirt Cheap”

Songwriter: Josh Phillips

“I Had Some Help”

Songwriters: Louis Bell, Ashley Gorley, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins, Austin Post, Ernest Keith Smith, Morgan Wallen, Chandler Paul Walters

“The Painter”

Songwriters: Benjy Davis, Kat Higgins, Ryan Larkins

“White Horse”

Songwriters: Chris Stapleton, Dan Wilson

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

Ashley McBryde

Megan Moroney

Kacey Musgraves

Lainey Wilson

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

The Red Clay Strays

Zac Brown Band

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

The War And Treaty

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artists and Producer(s)

“Cowboys Cry Too” – Kelsea Ballerini (with Noah Kahan)

Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Alysa Vanderheym

“I Had Some Help” – Post Malone (Feat. Morgan Wallen)

Producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins

“I Remember Everything” – Zach Bryan (ft. Kacey Musgraves)

Producer: Zach Bryan

“Man Made A Bar” – Morgan Wallen (feat. Eric Church)

Producer: Joey Moi

“you look like you love me” – Ella Langley (feat. Riley Green)

Producer: Will Bundy

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

Tom Bukovac – Guitar

Jenee Fleenor – Fiddle

Paul Franklin – Steel Guitar

Rob McNelley – Guitar

Charlie Worsham – Guitar

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s) and Director(s)

“Dirt Cheap” – Cody Johnson

Director: Dustin Haney

“I Had Some Help” – Post Malone (Feat. Morgan Wallen)

Director: Chris Villa

“I’m Not Pretty” – Megan Moroney

Directors: Jeff Johnson, Megan Moroney

“The Painter” – Cody Johnson

Director: Dustin Haney

“Wildflowers and Wild Horses” – Lainey Wilson

Director: Patrick Tracy

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Megan Moroney

Shaboozey

Nate Smith

Mitchell Tenpenny

Zach Top

Bailey Zimmerman

