Nashville Boo at the Zoo is Back with a New Attraction

Spooky season is approaching and fall festivities are brewing. Nashville Zoo is back with its annual Boo at the Zoo, presented by Middle Tennessee Honda Dealers. This year the family friendly fall event will run for three weeks and will have a brand-new Ferris Wheel for guests to enjoy. Boo at the Zoo will run nightly from October 11 through October 31 from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased on Nashville Zoo’s website.

Boo at the Zoo will feature magically lit scenes and enchanting giant straw creatures around the Zoo where the community can enjoy fall-themed activities, special animal shows, plenty of treats and more. Learn more below:

Event Details

The event takes place Friday October 11 through October 31 nightly from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM.

All ages welcome

Most of the animals like to go to bed early, but a few favorites like to stay up late. You can see flamingos, tigers, and the Unseen New World until 8:30 pm.

NEW: 45′ Ferris Wheel rides are available for purchase

NEW: Enjoy Storytime with the Old Oakley Tree

Guest can enjoy spooktacular tunes on the Monster Mash Dance Floor

Attendees get free rides on the Scary-Go-Round Carousel

Boo at the Zoo guests can watch some of the Zoo’s ambassador animals demonstrate their natural abilities at Halloween-themed animal shows taking place nightly at 5:45, 6:45 and 7:45 pm.

Families can meet Gourdon the Talking Pumpkin over weekend dates for some classic jokes

All kids have the chance to stop at 10 trick-or-treat stations and kids ages 2-12 can receive a souvenir bag

Guests can meet their favorite costumed characters

Visit the Pumpkin Patch to purchase and paint a pumpkin to take home

The Jungle Gym is closed but you can still monkey around at the Fall Fun Zone and Carn-Evil Carnival Games

For a full schedule of the event and know-before-you-go information, please visit www.nashvillezoo.org/boo.

