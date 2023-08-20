In Case You Missed it: Burger Joint Hwy 55 to Expand into Murfreesboro

Burger joint Hwy 55 will expand into Murfreesboro, reports Whatnownashville.com.

To be located at 5131 Franklin Road, Whatnownashville.com reports the restaurant will open in early 2024.

Hwy 55 is a retro-themed diner, featuring an open grill concept. The menu features burgers, cheesesteaks, frozen custard, chicken platters, and more.

Hwy 55 has locations in Tennessee in Nolensville, Spring Hill, Lewisburg, Gallatin, Shelbyville, Lawrenceburg, Fayetteville, Tullahoma and Crossville.

Typical hours of operation are Sunday-Thursday, 11 am – 9 pm and Friday-Saturday, 11 am – 10 pm.

