Tennessee Wildlife Federation Offering Hunting and Fishing Workshops

Tennessee Wildlife Federation, one of the largest and oldest nonprofits dedicated to conserving the state’s wildlife and natural resources, is reconnecting residents with the Tennessee outdoors through its hands-on hunting and fishing workshops. For the remainder of 2023, the Federation has 15 workshops scheduled across the state with six located in Middle Tennessee.

Designed to equip participants with essential skills, these workshops are ideal for becoming a self-reliant hunter or angler. No matter the specific topic, each workshop aims to address some of the biggest challenges faced by novice outdoorsmen and women, such as rules and regulations, access to land, and finding resources through the outdoors community.

“With so much opportunity in the state, we want to empower our participants with the confidence needed to explore any outdoor pursuit they’re interested in,” says Jeb Beasley, Hunting and Fishing Academy manager. “Once they’ve had that first positive experience, we hope it’ll translate into a lifetime passion.”

The workshops are part of Tennessee Wildlife Federation’s Hunting and Fishing Academy, which offers Tennesseans opportunities to expand their knowledge and passion for the outdoors.

In addition to workshops, Hunting and Fishing Academy also provides free virtual classes for those looking to learn new skills and dust off old ones. All virtual classes are free, and anyone who registers will receive a recording of the class afterward. To learn more and sign up visit, tnwf.org/academy.

August

Archery Deer Hunting Workshop

Aug. 27, 1-4 p.m. CT – Nashville, TN

Hunting deer with archery equipment is one of the most rewarding ways to hunt in Tennessee. Getting into archery range of a buck and making a clean ethical shot is a very exciting experience! The Hunting and Fishing Academy team with Matt Eddie of The Archery Den will be discussing everything from the gear you’ll need to get started in the sport of archery, to picking the best location for a treestand. If you are completely new to archery hunting or just wanting to pick up some tips to make you more successful this fall, this workshop is for you.

Registration Link: https://act.tnwf.org/a/ nashville-deer-fy24-20230827

September

Fly Fishing Workshop

Sept. 9, 1-4 p.m. CT – Nashville, TN

In this 3-hour workshop, we will be teaching you the basics of fly fishing. The first portion of the workshop will be spent learning the skills needed to successfully fly fish. The remainder of the time will be spent fishing in a private pond! Fly rods and other fishing equipment will be provided. This event will be rain or shine. Join us for an amazing day of learning! Snacks and refreshments will be provided.

Registration Link: https://act.tnwf.org/a/ nashville-fly-fishing-fy24- 20230909

Deer Hunting Workshop

Sept. 17, 1-4 p.m. CT – Nashville, TN

Deer hunting is one of the most rewarding ways to enjoy Tennessee’s great outdoors. Having abundant public lands and annual harvests averaging well over 100,000 deer, Tennessee is a great place to learn to hunt. If you are new to deer hunting or just looking for tips to make you more successful this season, this three-hour in-person workshop has something for all experience levels.

Registration Link: https://act.tnwf.org/a/ nashville-deer-fy24-20230917

Fly Fishing Workshop

Sept. 21, 6-8 p.m. CT – Nashville, TN

Registration Link: https://act.tnwf.org/a/ nashville-fly-fishing-fy24- 20230921

Getting Started in Hunting Workshop

Sept. 28, 6-8:30 p.m. CT – Nashville, TN

Unless you grew up with friends or family that hunted, it can be tough to take the first step. To help you establish your footing in becoming a hunter, we have created this two-and-a-half-hour in-person workshop to answer some of the questions that we frequently receive from new hunters. Our goal is to provide you with a road map that eliminates some common barriers to entry. Refreshments and snacks will be provided.

Registration Link: https://act.tnwf.org/a/ nashville-hunting-fy24- 20230928

October

Fly Fishing Workshop

Oct. 12, 6-8 p.m. CT – Nashville, TN

Registration Link: https://act.tnwf.org/a/ nashville-fly-fishing-fy24- 20231012