Hometown Heroes Walk for Children Canceled

The Hometown Heroes Walk for Children originally scheduled for Friday, April 24, 2020 has been canceled.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland, and Rutherford County Mayor Bill Ketron have issued mandatory stay at home orders and requested that large gatherings be canceled. In Tennessee and in other states across the nation, the public has been asked to practice social distancing to reduce the spread of COVID 19.

“The Child Advocacy Center Board of Directors is concerned about public safety and we want to be respectful of the governor and mayors’ orders,” said Child Advocacy Center Director Sharon De Boer, “COVID 19 is spreading across Tennessee and we did not want to give a different message than the governor, mayors, and local law enforcement. That is why the board voted on Wednesday, April 15 to cancel the event.”

“The Child Advocacy Center is grateful for all of the loyal Hometown Heroes individuals and businesses that faithfully support this event annually,” continued De Boer. The contributions from the presenting sponsor Project One Four A David Price Foundation and other local sponsors including Bridgestone Americas Trust Fund, Middle Tennessee Electric Sharing Change, Middle Tennessee Emergency Physicians, Murfreesboro Noon Exchange Club, Ole South Properties, PATCO, and Wilson Bank and Trust will be used to support services for child abuse victims, child sexual abuse victims, and drug endangered children.”

Other loyal sponsors that the Child Advocacy Center is grateful for include: Andy Womack State Farm, Ascend Federal Credit Union, Charles R. Farrer Partnership, Chuck and Carol Farrer, Roy and Sharon Fields, Fraternal Order of Police Percy Priest Lodge, Kroger, MID TN GYN – Elizabeth La Roche MD, Mike Busey State Farm, Mike Gentry Insurance, Redstone Federal Credit Union, Season of Renewal Upscale Consignment Sale, John and Mary Rose Stracener, and Team Warner of Compass Real Estate.

Thirty percent of the Child Advocacy Center’s annual budget is from the support of local businesses and individuals. Contributions to the program make a difference in the lives of Rutherford and Cannon County child abuse victims and their families.

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month. To celebrate, the Child Advocacy Center is giving away FREE Hometown Heroes Walk for Children t-shirts from previous events. The sizes range from adult small to 3 XL. The Child Advocacy Center is asking that people take a photo wearing the shirt, post on Facebook and other social media, and share with your family and friends using #StopChildAbuseTN.

In observance of state and local social distancing guidelines and to ensure that our community is safe, we are asking that people call the Child Advocacy Center to schedule a time to pick up your t-shirt. 615-867-9000.

T-Shirt Pick Up Times:

Monday, April 20, 2020 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Tuesday, April 21, 2020 from 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. or until supplies last!

The Child Advocacy Center is not closed during the COVID 19 coronavirus pandemic. We continue to respond to emergency child abuse cases with the Department of Children Services, law enforcement, the District Attorney’s Office, and Our Kids Center (medical exams). If you know of a child that is being physically or sexually abused please report to the Department of Children’s Services at 877-237-0004. If it is a life threatening situation please call 911. “This call for help activates the outstanding Child Protective Investigative Team that is here to help child abuse victims and their families,” concluded De Boer.