Smyrna Police Asks for Assistance in Identifying Car Theft Suspect

Smyrna Police Department (SPD) is asking for assistance in identifying the suspect involved in the theft of a vehicle.

On April 12, 2020, the driver of a 2019 orange Nissan Kicks left the vehicle running and unattended at a gas pump at the Circle K on Nissan Drive. The vehicle was stolen. The suspect (pictured above) is believed to be a white male, homeless, and from Indiana.

Anyone with information about this theft, or identity of the suspect, is asked to contact Detective Jason Anderson, Smyrna Police Department, 615-267-5433 or jason.anderson@townofsmyrna.org