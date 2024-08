Health Inspections: Rutherford County August 13, 2024

These are the health scores for August 6-13, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Place Score Address Type Date Burger King 00140 93 1661 Middle Tennessee BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Routine August 12, 2024 Taco Bell #34353 98 1414 N. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up August 12, 2024 Zaxby's 98 995 Industrial Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up August 12, 2024 The Clay Pit 95 1312 NW Broad St Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up August 12, 2024 Newk's Restaurant 97 149 Wendlewood Drive Ste B-8 Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up August 12, 2024 Starbucks #11821 100 1804 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Routine August 12, 2024 Panera #6030 98 2105 Memorial Blvd. Suite A Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up August 12, 2024 UMP Murf 98 125 Wendellwood Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up August 12, 2024 McDonalds 100 2874 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Routine August 12, 2024 Chipotle Mexican Grill #3223 100 715 Team Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167-5676 Food Service Follow-Up August 12, 2024 Fat Willie's Sportsbar & Grill 99 244 River Rock Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up August 12, 2024 Main Squeeze Juice Company #095 99 804 N Thompson Ln Suite 1J Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Routine August 12, 2024 Starbucks Coffee 100 1144 Fortress Blvd Suite A Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service Routine August 12, 2024 Bella Vista Coffee Shop 94 900 Grammer Lane STE-320 Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine August 12, 2024 Coffee fusion 97 836 N Thompson Lane Suite 1F Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up August 12, 2024 Sonic M121 100 1650 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Routine August 12, 2024 Barnes & Noble 100 2615 Medical Center Pkwy Suite 2100 Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Routine August 12, 2024 Bonchon 100 578 Sam Ridley Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up August 12, 2024 Georgetown Square Condominiums 100 1500 W Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up August 12, 2024 Village Crest Apartment Pool 100 800 Needham Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine August 12, 2024 Zenful Art Tattoo 100 218 N. Lowry St. Smyrna, TN 37167 Tattoo Studios Routine August 9, 2024 Mood Studios Tattoo Studio 100 1825 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Tattoo Studios Routine August 9, 2024 Soda Shoppe by Tasty Table 100 1801 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Routine August 9, 2024 Burger King 99 2462 S Church ST Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Routine August 9, 2024 Starbucks Coffee #53025 100 105 River Rock Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up August 9, 2024 Dali Food Restaurant 95 2314 Medical Center Pkwy Suite Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up August 9, 2024 Skyzone Food Service 100 1220 NW Broad Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Routine August 9, 2024 Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers 84 590 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine August 9, 2024 Silo's Bar & Grill 99 1453 SILOHILL LANE Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up August 9, 2024 Little Caesars 94 1811 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up August 9, 2024 Residence Inn Kitchen 100 1409 Conference Center Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Routine August 9, 2024 Camino Real 100 3919 Cedar Glades Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Food Service Follow-Up August 9, 2024 Sweet T's Mobil 99 416 Crusade Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Routine August 9, 2024 Subway 89 2442 S. Church Street Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Food Service Routine August 9, 2024 Barnyard Kids Too Food Service 99 162 Heritage Park Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Follow-Up August 9, 2024 Barnyard Kids Too Child Care Approval 162 Heritage Park Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Child Care Facilities Routine August 9, 2024 Three Rivers HOA Kiddie Pool 100 2719 Cason Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Follow-Up August 9, 2024 Indian Hills Kiddie Pool 100 Calumet Trce Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Follow-Up August 9, 2024 Shelton Square Wading Pool 94 5705 Shelton Boulevard Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine August 8, 2024 Salem Creek Kiddie Pool 100 2725 Presley Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up August 8, 2024 Sheffield Park Kiddie Pool 96 3504 Lantern LN Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine August 8, 2024 Firehouse Subs 100 2854 South Church Street Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Food Service Routine August 8, 2024 Ninja Sushi Japanese Grill 78 900 Grammer Lane Site 370 Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine August 8, 2024 Zaxby's 98 2678 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Food Service Follow-Up August 8, 2024 Sushin 85 528 N. Thompson Lane. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Routine August 8, 2024 Indian Hills Golf Club 100 405 Calumet Trce Murfreesboro, TN Food Service Routine August 8, 2024 Marymont Springs Lazy River Pool 94 4435 Marymont Springs Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine August 8, 2024 Joe & Dough Cafe 96 1220 East Northfield Blvd, Suites B & C Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up August 8, 2024 Home2 Suites/Tru Pool 100 909 N Thompson Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine August 8, 2024 City Edge Flats Pool 98 2435 Willowbrook Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Follow-Up August 8, 2024 Sheffield Park Pool 91 3504 Lantern LN Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine August 8, 2024 Shelton Square Main Pool 94 5705 Shelton Boulevard Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine August 8, 2024 Forest Oaks #1 94 1002 E. Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine August 8, 2024 Annandale Apartments Pool 96 1307 Westlawn Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine August 8, 2024 Courtyard by Marriott Outdoor Pool 98 411 Potomac Pl Smyrna , TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine August 8, 2024 Muirwood HOA Pool 100 2006 Oak Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine August 8, 2024 Comfort Suites Pool 98 226 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine August 8, 2024 Indian Hills Pool 91 Calumet Trace Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine August 8, 2024 Stoneridge Farms Pool At Smyrna 91 400 Chaney Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine August 8, 2024 Chariot Pointe Pool 96 1710 E. Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine August 8, 2024 Scottish Glen Pool 95 4244 Roxburghe Ct. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine August 8, 2024 Marymont Springs Pool 94 4435 Marymont Springs Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine August 8, 2024 Carriage Park Condo Pool 95 789 E Northfield Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine August 8, 2024 Forest Oaks II Pool 94 1003 E Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine August 8, 2024 Paddock Club Spa 98 150 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up August 8, 2024 Overall Creek Apartments Pool 96 5150 Jack Byrnes Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine August 8, 2024 Westbury Farms Pool 92 2620 New Salem Hwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine August 8, 2024 Econo Lodge Inn & Suites Pool 98 110 N. Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine August 8, 2024 Westlawn HOA Pool 93 1009 Westlawn Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine August 8, 2024 Stoneridge Farms Whirlpool At Smyrna 91 400 Chaney Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine August 8, 2024 Dunkin Donuts 98 833 Memorial Blvd. STE A Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Food Service Routine August 7, 2024 Ashwood Cove Pool 2 96 1606 Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine August 7, 2024 Carlton Landing Kiddie Pool 96 6134 Gladstone Avenue Rockvale, TN 37153 Swimming Pools Routine August 7, 2024 The Preserve Small Pool 96 2315 N. Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine August 7, 2024 Breckenridge Pool #2 98 1631 Breckenridge Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine August 7, 2024 Primm Springs Kiddie Pool 99 3036 Tanglefoot Cove. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine August 7, 2024 Park 1 Eleven West Apartments Pool 88 11747 Old Nashville Hwy Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine August 7, 2024 St Andrews Apartments Pool 96 910 St. Andrews Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine August 7, 2024 Town Center Lap Pool 98 100 Sam Ridley Pkwy. Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine August 7, 2024 Carlton Landing Pool 98 6134 Gladstone Avenue Rockvale, TN 37153 Swimming Pools Routine August 7, 2024 Century Autumn Wood Apts Pool 95 630 St. Andrews Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine August 7, 2024 Hooter Restaurant 98 730 NW Broad Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up August 7, 2024 Sleep Inn Pool 100 193 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine August 7, 2024 IHOP 3218 78 779 Team Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine August 7, 2024 Celebration Cove Pool 98 1923 Splash Place. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine August 7, 2024 JM El Maracucho Fast Food Mobile 100 273 Neal Ave. Smyrna , TN 37167 Food Service Routine August 7, 2024 Shawnee Homeowners Association-Pool 98 2522 Tomahawk Trace Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine August 7, 2024 The Dutton Apartments Pool 96 1345 Wenlon Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine August 7, 2024 Town Center Play Pool 96 100 Sam Ridley Pkwy. E Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine August 7, 2024 Gentry's Grill Bar 100 14262 Mt Pleasant Rd Rockvale, TN 37153 Food Service Routine August 7, 2024 Magnolia Grove HOA Pool 98 4003 Hon Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37133 Swimming Pools Routine August 7, 2024 Park 1 Eleven Apartments Pool 100 111 Joyner Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Follow-Up August 7, 2024 Days Inn Pool - WPI 97 182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine August 7, 2024 River Chase Community Pool 91 2142 River Chase Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine August 7, 2024 The Preserve Main Pool 98 2315 N. Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine August 7, 2024 Woodgate Farms Pool 96 755 St. Andrews Dr. Apt 18-103 Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine August 7, 2024 Grindstone Cowboy 94 115 N Main St Eagleville, TN 37060 Food Service Routine August 7, 2024 The Reserve Pool 98 700 Stone Mill Cir Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine August 7, 2024 Cason Estates Pool 92 1650 Cason Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine August 7, 2024 Days Inn Pool - MI 97 182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine August 7, 2024 Ashwood Cove Pool 100 1211 Hazelwood St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine August 7, 2024 Town Center Current Channel 98 100 Sam Ridley Pkwy. E Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine August 7, 2024 Through The Grapevine 99 630 Broadmor Dr., STE 190 Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Routine August 7, 2024 Hidden River Estate Swimming Pool 96 1461 Doc John's BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine August 7, 2024 Gentry's Grill FSE 100 14262 Mt Pleasant Rd Rockvale, TN 37153 Food Service Routine August 7, 2024 Rockvale Meadows Kiddie Pool 94 2224 Salemwood Dr. Rockvale, TN 37153 Swimming Pools Routine August 7, 2024 Town Center Tower Slide 96 100 Sam Ridley Pkwy. E Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine August 7, 2024 Primm Springs Pool 99 3036 Tanglefoot Cove. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine August 7, 2024 Easton Place Apartment Pool 97 1709 Cason Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine August 7, 2024 Rockvale Meadows Pool 94 2224 Salemwood Dr. Rockvale, TN 37153 Swimming Pools Routine August 7, 2024 Jimmy Johns 98 2130 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Follow-Up August 6, 2024 Nottingham Apt Pool 98 1311 Greenland Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine August 6, 2024 Woodmont Hoa Pool 94 5023 Bunker Ln Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine August 6, 2024 The Boulevard Bar & Grille 99 2154 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Routine August 6, 2024 Holiday Inn Express & Suites Food Service 100 2565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Routine August 6, 2024 Carrington Park Apt. Pool 92 2778 Rideout Ln. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine August 6, 2024 Embassy Suites Hotel 100 1200 Conference Center Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Hotels Motels Complaint August 6, 2024 Rutherford Park Apts Pool 90 554 Agripark Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine August 6, 2024 South Haven Neighborhood Pool 96 6565 Desmond Avenue Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine August 6, 2024 Laquinta Inn & Suites Hotel Pool 96 2537 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine August 6, 2024 Lewis Downs Pool 96 Lewis Downs Dr Christiana, TN 37037 Swimming Pools Routine August 6, 2024 MTSU Outdoor Recreation Pool 100 1500 Blue Raider Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine August 6, 2024 Woodmont Townhome Amenity Pool 96 4120 Grapevine Loop Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine August 6, 2024 Stewart Springs Kiddie Pool 100 1319 Marathon Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine August 6, 2024 Double Tree Hotel Pool 100 1850 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up August 6, 2024 Vintage Blackman Pool 96 553 Agripark Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine August 6, 2024 Wood Pointe HOA Pool 95 431 Spregan Way Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine August 6, 2024 Stonebridge at Three Rivers 98 2236 Bridgeway Street Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine August 6, 2024 Hampton Inn Food Svc Smyrna Nashville 100 2573 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167 Food Service Follow-Up August 6, 2024 Bean Loft Coffee Company 100 2136 Middle Tennessee Blvd; Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Food Service Routine August 6, 2024 The Edge Apartments Pool 84 3833 Manson Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine August 6, 2024 Kingsbury HOA 82 3507 Percilla Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine August 6, 2024 HAMPTON INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE 98 2573 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine August 6, 2024 Amberton Community Pool 96 829 Green Meadow Lane Symrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine August 6, 2024 SMA Thai Sushi 96 6177 Epps Mill Rd Suite C Christiana, TN 37037 Food Service Follow-Up August 6, 2024 MTSU Recreation Center Pool 96 1500 Blue Raider Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine August 6, 2024 Panther Creek Parc Pool 96 3625 Manson Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine August 6, 2024 Holiday Inn Express & Suites Spa 88 2565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine August 6, 2024 CR Noodle House Restaurant 67 5270 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086 Food Service Routine August 6, 2024 Staybridge Suites Pool 100 1233 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine August 6, 2024 Stewart Springs Pool 100 1319 Marathon Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine August 6, 2024 Holiday Inn Express & Suite Pool 96 2565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine August 6, 2024 Subway 94 3183 South Church Street Suite B Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Food Service Routine August 6, 2024 Spring Creek HOA Wading Pool 96 3310 Brookberry Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine August 6, 2024 Spring Creek HOA Main Pool 94 3310 Brookberry Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine August 6, 2024 Millers Grocery 94 7011 Church St Christiana, TN 37037 Food Service Routine August 6, 2024 Springfield Apt Pool 100 3726 Manson Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine August 6, 2024 Kingwood Apartments Pool 94 118 Kingwood Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine August 6, 2024 Westbury Farms Pool 92 2620 New Salem Hwy. Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

