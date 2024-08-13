Asbury Lane at Medical Center Pkwy to become “Right-in” and “Right-out” Only

Beginning the first week of September, motorists utilizing Asbury Lane at Medical Center Parkway will only be allowed to make a “right turn” into and out of Asbury Lane at Medical Center Parkway. Construction is currently underway on Medical Center Pkwy. and a new, raised median at the intersection of Asbury Lane and Medical Center will require motorist to modify their traffic patterns entering and leaving the Asbury Lane area. “Left turns” at the intersection will no longer be possible.

“The left turn out of Asbury Lane has been a concern for traffic engineers due to traffic volumes, especially during rush hour, near the interstate interchange,” said Public Infrastructure Division Director Chris Griffith. “These volumes, coupled with the challenge of entering Medical Center Parkway from Asbury Lane, have created a safety concern and require mitigating action.”

Under the reconfigured intersection, eastbound traffic into town on Medical Center Parkway seeking to gain access to Asbury Lane will have the option of making a U-turn at Conference Center Blvd. to return westward to a right turn on Asbury Lane for navigation to subdivisions off the roadway.

Motorists utilizing Asbury Lane seeking to travel eastbound on Medical Center will no longer be able to make a left turn due to the newly extended median. The best option for these motorists will be to take Asbury Lane to Asbury Road to gain access to the adjacent subdivision then to Wilkinson Pike or via Old Nashville Highway for their eastward destinations.

The traffic pattern changes come as City engineers have worked with TDOT on proposed improvements to the interchange at Medical Center and I-24.

This modification to “right turns” only will be temporary until the future realignment of Asbury Lane to Conference Center Blvd. near the Williamson Farm. The City is working with Williamson Farm representatives to develop an alignment that extends Asbury Lane along the southern portion of the farm property to a new signalized intersection at Conference Center Blvd. City Engineers are finalizing details of the new design with construction anticipated in 2025. Engineers will eliminate the current Asbury Lane connection to Medical Center Parkway once the proposed extension to connection to Asbury Lane to Conference Center Blvd.is completed.

For City News online, visit www.Murfreesborotn.gov.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email