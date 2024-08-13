OBITUARY: Saroj Kapadia

Saroj Kapadia, age 91 of Murfreesboro passed away on Monday, August 5, 2024.

She was a native of India and was preceded in death by her parents, Frank Lawrence and Alice Lawrence; her husband Ronald Rustam Kapadia, and daughter Shahnaz Kapadia Al-Hajiet.

Mrs. Kapadia was a Teacher at Woodstock School Mussoorie, UK, India, where she taught Hindi for over 30 years and also functioned as a surrogate mother to many of the kids living in boarding. She ended the last 10 years of her career working in the Woodstock alumni office.

Saroj was a lifelong educator and was heavily involved in the startup of Kaplani School, a small village school that has since blossomed into a class 6-12 school. She also spent much of her free time teaching life skills to local village women. One of her other passions was knitting caps, sweaters, and scarves for under privileged children.

She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Mrs. Kapadia was a member of The Church of North India and regularly attended Trinity United Methodist Church once she moved to the US to live with her son.

She is survived by her son, Fali Kapadia; grandchildren, Nigel S. Kapadia, Seth W. Kapadia, Anand R. Kapadia; great-grandchildren, Kamryn, Dani, Dylan, River.

In lieu of flowers, we are asking that memorial and honorary gifts be donated in support of Kaplani School; a school near Saroj’s long time home in Mussoorie, India. A school whose very existence is profoundly linked to Saroj’s vision and love. They can be directed to Timberline Foundation, Box 30, Driggs, ID 83822, with “Saroj’s Memorial Fund” indicated on the memo line; or using the Kaplani School links at:

https://timberlinefoundation.org/timberline-foundation-2/what-were-doing/mgvss-kaplani-school/or https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=US6S8QMNE363Y

Memorial service to be held at a later date. Woodfin Memorial Chapel is in charge of cremation arrangements www.woodfinchapel.com

