OBITUARY: Jeffrey Wayne Stinson

Jeffrey Wayne Stinson, 53, of Murfreesboro, passed from this life on Thursday, August 8, 2024.

Jeff was born October 21, 1970, in Nashville.

He was a graduate of Springfield High School Class of 1989 and then went on to receive his bachelor’s degree from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville. Jeff worked as a transportation sales representative and was a member of New Vision Baptist Church in Murfreesboro.

Jeff enjoyed hunting and fishing and was very passionate about sports. He was highly active from childhood baseball, football, and later as a star tennis player representing the Yellow Jackets in the state tournament. He loved all things Tennessee Vols and supported them faithfully.

Jeff was preceded in death by his father: Danny Ray Stinson.

Jeff is survived by his wife: Patti Bryant Stinson of Murfreesboro, by his son and daughter-in-law: First Lieutenant Blake and Hannah Stinson of Smyrna, by his daughter: Blair Stinson of Martin, by his mother: Robbie Stinson of Springfield, by his brother and sister-in-law: Scott and Tara Stinson of Nashville, and by his nephews: Landon and Bryce Fritz both of Nashville.

A Celebration of Life service will be conducted on Sunday, August 18th at 2:00 p.m. in the Oakhurst Chapel of the Robertson County Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 18th from 12 noon until service time at the funeral home. Curtis Holland and friends will officiate. https://www.robertsoncountyfuneralhome.com

Pallbearers: Scott Stinson, First Lieutenant Blake Stinson, Clay Stacker, Jon Petty, Scott Swann, David White, Mike Underhill, and Jason Middleton

Honorary Pallbearers: Springfield High School, Class of ‘89

If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Springfield High School Tennis Scholarships. Please make checks payable to Springfield High School Tennis. All donations can be sent c/o Robertson County Funeral Home.

