Sunday, October 23, 2022
Happy 110th to Goo Goo Cluster – Here are 5 Interesting Things to Know About the Nashville Candy

By Donna Vissman
photo from Goo Goo Cluster

Goo Goo Cluster is celebrating its 110th Birthday!

In celebration of turning 110, we thought we would share five interesting things to know about the Nashville-based candy.

  1. Goo Goo Cluster was America’s first combination candy bar. Up until 1912, candy bar manufacturing consisted of bars solely using chocolate, caramel or taffy. The Goo Goo Cluster represented the first time a bar consisted of more than just one principal ingredient.
  2. The Goo Goo Cluster was created by Howell Campbell, Sr. and Mr. Porter Moore at the Standard Candy Company in Nashville.
  3. There are several tales of how the Goo Goo Cluster got its name, but the true story is that it was named after a baby’s first words. One of the earliest slogans was: So easy to say you can ask for it at birth.
  4. The original Goo Goo Cluster is filled with caramel, marshmallow nougat, fresh roasted peanuts and real milk chocolate. Since the creation, there have been two variations, Peanut Butter and Pecan.
  5. The flagship store, Goo Goo Chocolate Co., finalized a $2 million renovation in fall 2021 and now offers a full-service chocolate bar, interactive classes, seasonal treats, an opportunity to Design Your Own Goo Goo and more! Visit them at 116 3rd Avenue South, Nashville.

To celebrate more than a century of making their beloved clusters, the Nashville-based chocolate company will reward the first 110 online shoppers  on October 24 with a free bag of Lil Goo’s. Whether gearing up for Halloween trick-or-treaters or shopping early for stocking stuffers, this sweet deal comes right in time for a variety of holidays.

To be eligible for a free bag of Lil’ Goos, you must be one of the first 110 customers to place an online order and use the promotion code “FREE GIFT” on Monday, Oct. 24. The code can only be used once per customer and will become inactive after 110 claims. For more information about the brand, the shop and its delicious products, visit googoo.com.

 

Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.
