La Vergne Parade of Lights and Winter Festival Announced

Plans are well underway for La Vergne’s 2022 Parade of Lights and Winter Festival!

This year’s Parade of Lights will be on December 3. Parade participants will leave La Vergne’s City Hall at 5:00 p.m., heading east in the westbound lanes of Murfreesboro Road, and will end at Veterans Memorial Park, 115 Floyd Mayfield Drive. After the parade, there will be a tree lighting and fireworks show.

This year’s theme is “Fire Up the Holidays” and the parade grand marshal is Rutherford County Public Safety Director Chris Clark.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at Veterans Memorial Park to meet with kids of all ages and take pictures. They will be there from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and again after the parade from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The Winter Festival begins at 3:00 p.m. and will continue until 8:00 p.m. There will be arts and craft vendors, free horse drawn carriage rides, and the popular free Snow Rink. Carriage rides are first come, first served. The Snow Rink will be open from noon – 8:00 p.m. Skaters are given an hour of skate time that rotates out every hour. Skates are available for free for those who need them. The fireworks show is expected to begin around 6:30 p.m.

The Snow Rink is also open to the public from December 2 through 17. It is open on Thursday and Friday from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Saturday from Noon – 8:00 p.m., and Sunday 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Please note that the rink will be closed Thursday, December 15. On Sunday, December 4, the rink will be limited to special needs families only during the 1:00 p.m. hour. The rink is not open Monday through Wednesday.

Interested parade participants can sign up for free on the City’s website. Winter Festival vendors can sign up online at www.lavergnetn.gov/237/Parade-of-Lights.