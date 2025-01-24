Golfers Can Play the Field at Nissan Stadium This Spring

Nissan Stadium and Upper Deck Golf announced a fan experience for March 28-30, 2025.

Fans can play a round of golf throughout Nissan Stadium leading down to custom greens on the field. Attendees can look forward to a variety of drinks and food available throughout the stadium and a Clubhouse Bar with additional golfing challenges.

There are three different levels of tee times from standard to a VIP experience. With a VIP experience while hitting tee shots from the upper deck throughout the stadium, down to custom greens on the field below. You’ll start and end your round at the clubhouse festival inside the stadium with great music, cold beers, food, and multiple golfing challenges for you and your friends.

Registration for tee times opens in early February. Find tee times here.

