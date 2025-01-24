OBITUARY: Tommy Ray Bowman Sr.

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Tommy Ray Bowman Sr., a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, who left this world on December 25, 2024, at the age of 74. Tommy was born on September 24, 1950, in White Bluff, Tennessee, and spent a life devoted to his family, community, and the values he held dear.

Tommy was preceded in death by his loving mother, Peggy J. Hutton-Batts, who instilled in him the virtues of kindness and generosity that he exemplified throughout his life. He is deeply missed by his devoted wife, Janet Cooper-Bowman, whom he married on June 15, 1996. Together, they shared countless adventures, from road trips to cherished moments at home, always side by side.

Tommy was a proud father to his children: Rhonda Bowman, Shelayne Bowman, Thomas Ray Bowman Jr., Christopher Lee Bowman, Mitchell Bowman, Carrie Hall, Mackenzie King, and Christopher Alex King. His nurturing spirit extended to his 16 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, to whom he was a constant source of love and guidance. He also leaves behind his sister, Lyta Batts.

A Vietnam veteran, Tommy served his country with honor and pride, a commitment reflected in his everyday actions. He worked for nearly 45 years at Dodge Dealerships, where he was known not only for his skills but for his unwavering dedication and kindness towards his colleagues and customers alike. His work ethic and generosity were hallmarks of his character, earning him the respect and admiration of those who knew him.

Tommy was more than just a skilled professional; he was a true Renaissance man. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, crafting leather and copper jewelry, fishing, woodworking, and camping. Each hobby was approached with a passion that inspired those around him. He was a proud member of the Grim Reapers Motorcycle Club, where he found camaraderie and shared his love for the open road.

In every aspect of his life, Tommy was a protector and a knight in shining armor. He was always willing to lend a hand, generous to a fault, and his spirit of chivalry left an indelible mark on all who knew him. His legacy of kindness will resonate in the hearts of his family, friends, and the countless lives he touched.

A celebration of Tommy’s life will be held on February 1, 2025. The visitation will start at 12:00pm and Service will start at 12:30pm at Spring House Church 14119 Old Nashville Hwy, Smyrna, TN 37167. Family and friends are invited to gather and share their stories, honoring the extraordinary man he was.