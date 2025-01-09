Get Cozy in this Winter Weather with Papa C Pies’ Savory Pies

With winter weather and chilly temperatures moving in, there’s nothing better than gathering around the table with your loved ones and sharing a hearty, homemade meal. But between busy schedules and an endless to-do list, cooking from scratch isn’t always an option. That’s where Papa C Pies comes in! With their selection of ready-to-eat savory pies, a comforting meal can hit your table in minutes (without the headache of shopping and prep).

A Pie for Every Taste

Papa C Pies offers a delicious variety of savory pies, each crafted with care and filled with premium ingredients. Whether you’re craving the classic flavors of a Chicken Pot Pie or the rich, comforting layers of a Shepherd’s Pie, there’s something for everyone.

For brunches or lighter dinners, their Quiches are a must-try. Choose between Roasted Red Pepper & Sausage or Spinach & Bacon for a perfect blend of savory satisfaction. With flaky crusts and flavorful fillings, these pies are sure to impress both family and guests.

Winter Coziness Made Simple

Savory pies are the epitome of winter comfort food—warm, filling, and perfect for chilly evenings. Simply pop one of Papa C Pies’ savory creations into the oven, and within minutes, your kitchen is filled with the aroma of home-cooked goodness. Serve it with a fresh salad or warm rolls for a complete, satisfying meal.

More Family Time, Less Prep Time

This winter, focus on what matters most: spending time with your family. Let Papa C Pies take care of the cooking so you can enjoy the moments that truly count. Whether it’s a weeknight dinner or a special gathering, their savory pies make it easy to bring everyone together for a delicious meal.

Order Your Savory Pies Today!

Don’t wait to experience the comfort and convenience of Papa C Pies’ savory selection. Stop by the bakery or place your order online to bring home the warmth and flavor of these handmade creations.Keep an eye on Papa C Pies Facebook and Instagram for any weather-related closures this January.

Visit Papa C Pies at 99 Seaboard Lane, Suite 100, in Brentwood. Our store is open Monday through Friday, 10 am to 6:30 pm, and Saturdays from 10 am to 5 pm.

In case you missed the news – After 15 years of serving handcrafted pies in Franklin, beloved local bakery Papa C Pies is closing its doors on January 25, 2025. This was a difficult and bittersweet decision for owner Chad Collier. The bakery will still be preparing all your favorite pies until closing day, so stop in soon to get your fix!

