Top Stories From January 8, 2025

Here are the top stories for January 8, 2025.
Reports of local grocery stores’ stock of milk and bread seem to go hand in hand with weather reports of predictions of snow. Read more
A scammer sent the document pictured above and called a resident’s cell phone sounding very convincing in trying to trick the resident into paying a bond. Read more
A national day of observance has been declared Thursday, Jan. 9, to honor former President Jimmy Carter, who died Dec. 29 at age 100. Read more
Come to Oaklands Mansion’s Murder Mystery Party and solve “The Death of Diamond Devereaux!” Read more
Belmont University Athletics mourns the passing this past weekend of former men’s basketball and baseball coach Jack Young. Read more
