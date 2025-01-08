Top Stories From January 8, 2025

Morgan Mitchell
Here are the top stories for January 8, 2025.

1The Great Milk & Bread Rush – A Snow Storm Tradition

Reports of local grocery stores’ stock of milk and bread seem to go hand in hand with weather reports of predictions of snow. Read more

2Rutherford County Deputies Warns of Scam Involving Fake Warrant

A scammer sent the document pictured above and called a resident’s cell phone sounding very convincing in trying to trick the resident into paying a bond. Read more

3USPS to Suspend Mail Delivery on National Day of Observance

A national day of observance has been declared Thursday, Jan. 9, to honor former President Jimmy Carter, who died Dec. 29 at age 100. Read more

4Oaklands Mansion to Host Murder Mystery Party

Photo from Facebook Event

Come to Oaklands Mansion’s Murder Mystery Party and solve “The Death of Diamond Devereaux!” Read more

5Belmont Athletics Mourns the Passing of Former Coach Jack Young

Jack Young
Photo from Belmont

Belmont University Athletics mourns the passing this past weekend of former men’s basketball and baseball coach Jack Young. Read more

