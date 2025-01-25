Gaylord Opryland will Undergo a $131 Million Expansion

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc., a lodging real estate investment trust specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets, announced plans to add approximately 108,000 square feet of premium, carpeted meeting space to its flagship Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

The planned expansion, expected to be complete by Spring 2027, includes a new approximately 31,000-square-foot ballroom, approximately 38,000 square feet of breakout space and approximately 39,000 square feet of pre-function space. Once complete, this project will bring Gaylord Opryland’s total exhibit and meeting space to approximately 756,000 square feet and its meeting space per guest room to approximately 260 square feet, solidifying its status as the largest non-gaming hotel by exhibit and meeting space in the United States.

Mark Fioravanti, president and chief executive officer of Ryman Hospitality Properties, said, “In recent years, Nashville’s popularity as a top meetings destination has skyrocketed, and we anticipate annual visitors and spending to continue this upward trajectory. Our premium group customers are seeking modern, flexible carpeted meeting space, and this expansion will deliver the high-quality experience our guests have come to expect from us. In addition, we believe this expansion will attract new corporate groups to Music City.”

The meeting space expansion is the latest in a multi-phase transformational capital improvement plan to enhance the guest experience at Gaylord Opryland. Other previously announced projects include:

An approximately $17 million transformation of the Governor’s ballroom and pre-function space, expected to be complete by the end of January 2025;

An approximately $36 million renovation and reconfiguration of the Presidential ballroom and pre-function space, which is currently underway and expected to be completed by mid-year 2025; and

An approximately $40 million new 550-seat sports bar, approximately 6,200 square-foot event lawn and approximately 3,000-square-foot pavilion, expected to be completed in late 2025.

The Governor’s and Presidential ballrooms and pre-function spaces are centrally located within the hotel’s convention corridor and comprise approximately 40% of the carpeted meeting space today. The sports bar reinvigorates the outdoor courtyard adjacent to the Presidential space and expands the hotel’s total food and beverage seating capacity. The Company expects to fund the Gaylord Opryland expansion, as well as other previously announced projects through cash on hand and availability under its revolving credit facility.

Fioravanti continued, “These projects leverage our deep customer relationships, strong partnership with our hotel operator and key learnings from similar recently completed projects across our portfolio, transforming previously underutilized areas on our Opryland campus into valuable space for our customers to enjoy. Gaylord Opryland has been an iconic national destination for nearly 50 years, and we expect that these transformational projects will drive its next phase of growth.”

