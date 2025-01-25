Murfreesboro City Construction Projects for January 26 through February 1  

Minor St Utility Crossing Installation Work (between Carver St and Bilbro Ave)

Expected Road Closure: Monday through Friday: Contractor for private development will be installing utility lines across S Bilbro Ave between Sunrise Ave and Minor St. Traffic will be reduced to one-lane flagging operation. Appropriate traffic controls and will be in place.

Old Butler Bypass Lane Installation Work (1/2 mile north of Joe B Jackson)

Expected Lane Closure: Monday through Friday: City contractor will be installing the bypass lane on Old Butler Dr, ½ mile north of Joe B Jackson Pkwy. Traffic will be reduced to one-lane flagging operation. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Joe B Jackson at New Butler Right Turn Lane Installation Work (westbound Joe B Jackson)

Expected Lane Closure: Monday through Friday: City contractor will be installing a right turn lane on westbound Joe B Jackson Pkwy. Westbound traffic will be reduced from two lanes to one lane. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Hwy 99 Turn Lane Improvement Project (just south of Rockvale Elementary School)

Expected Lane Closure: Monday, 1/27 through Friday, 2/28: Contractor for private development will be installing turn lanes on Hwy 99 just south of Rockvale Elementary School. There will be lane shifts and traffic interruptions. Two lanes of traffic will be maintained on Hwy 99. Appropriate traffic controls and will be in place.

City-Wide Google Fiber Installation Work

1. W Northfield Blvd (road crossings)

2. River Rock Blvd, Rideout Ln, Brandies Cir, Cason Square

3. Cason Ln, Cason Trl, Windemere Dr, Amberwood Cir, Tiffany Ct, Wisp Ct, Barclay Ct, Coventry Ln, Maybrook Ct, Wellington Pl, Burgess St, Burlington Ct

4. Sulphur Spring Rd,

5. Perlino Dr

6. Independence Way, Winthrone Ct, Saddlebrook Dr, Freedom Ct, Federal Ct, Haynes Haven Ln, Peacock Ave

7. Islington Dr, Azure Way, Vista Ct, Spruce Ct , Lambeth Dr, Enfield Dr, Merton Dr, Locerbie Drm Galston Ct

8. Alysheba Run, Whimsical Dr, Cason Trl, Colyn Ave, Tourmaline Dr, Smarty Jones Ct, Fruition Ct, Damascus Rd.

Expected Lane Closure: Monday through Friday, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM: Contractor for Google Fiber will be installing fiber optic lines. There will be lane closures and lane shifts. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Middle Tennessee Electric Overhead Electrical Work

1. 920 Bridge Ave near Golds Gym entrance

2. Veterans Pkwy between Blackman Rd and Franklin Rd

3. Rucker Ln between Confederate Rd and Mooreland Ln

Expected Lane Closure: Monday through Friday, 8:30 AM – 3:30 PM: Contractor for Middle Tennessee Electric will be installing overhead electrical lines. There will be periodic lane closures and lane shifts. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Annual City Street Paving, Roadway, and Miscellaneous Work

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM: City contractor will be performing construction work at the following streets:

1. Old Salem Rd at Constantine St (box culvert installation work) – Old Salem Rd closed to through traffic with appropriate detours

2. Satinwood Dr (drainage work)

3. River Rock Blvd (sidewalk repairs)

4. 519 Johnson St, 1323 Sulphur Spring Rd, Hancock St & Minor St, 729 Forrest St, & 1919 Fern Dr (sewer rehabilitation work)

Expect lane shifts and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

TDOT Resurfacing Projects

(Source: TDOT)

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from near the Stones River to east of the CSXT Railroad (MM 78 – 82).

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures in both directions for paving activities.

The improvement of off-ramp on I-24 and US-231.

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-24 WB to move barrier wall.

DAVIDSON AND RUTHERFORD COUNTIES I-24

Survey, drilling, and drainage operations (MM 52 – 75.5).

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be inside lane closures on I-24 in both directions for survey, drain cleaning, drilling, and drainage structure inspection work.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 99

The grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals, and paving on SR-99 (New Salem Hwy) from near I-24 to SR-96 (Old Fort Pkwy)

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities. All lanes are opened. Incidental work continues.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 266

The grading, drainage, and construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on SR-266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR 102 to E. of I-840.

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

