Wednesday, December 22

Final Score: 78-54

Franklin (10-3) hits 13 three-pointers to finish perfect in the 2021 Adidas Shootout hosted by Riverdale.

Jack Medalie and Noah Magee combined for 43 points. The Admirals also out-rebounded Oakland (5-5). Franklin saw success forcing turnovers and playing an efficient half-court offense as they saw the lead continue to grow. At the end of the 4th quarter they put in their reserves as they at one point held a 26 point lead.

The Patriots were led by Carrington Allen who scored 17 points. Their next opponent is Columbia Central (9-2) who will host them on January 4th.

Franklin will play Monday, December 27th against Spring Garden (AL) as they enter a tournament in Destin, Florida.