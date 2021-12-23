Wednesday, December 22

Final Score: 48-38

Station Camp (4-7) had lost 5 games in a row until this victory over the Stars.

Siegel (4-5) held a 1 point lead going into the 3rd quarter. Tre’Von Bass and Isaiah Hayes lead the way on offense. At the end of the game, they cut the Bison’s lead to single digits. Sloppy passes and missed shots ended their chances at a comeback.

Junior guard, Matthew Massey lead Station Camp with 20 points on the day. He was a source of points in a game where at times they were hard to come by for both teams.

The Bison’s next game will be in the Summit Holiday Tournament against the Spartans (3-7) on Tuesday, December 28th.

Siegel will play Dekalb County (7-4) in the Aflac Watertown Christmas Tournament Monday, December 27th.