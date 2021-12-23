The community is invited to visit The Hope Effect exhibit, featuring Murfreesboro Arts Laureates, at the City Hall Rotunda. The exhibit features an interactive video experience showcasing performances the Laureates have presented in their Laureate year.

Laureates both past and present are represented, including Meg Booker, Cameron Mitchell, Amie Whittemore, Ginny Togrye, Kory Wells, Jessica Nelson, Ashley Buchanan, Gale Stoner, Dawna Magliacano, and Tommy Womack.

The Cultural Arts Laureate Program is a notable honor for local artists, providing recipients with further opportunities to educate, advocate and represent the community through their own creative initiatives. The Hope Effect exhibit runs through January 6, 2022 and is free to attend.

The Rotunda is open to the public from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, contact Lisa Browning, Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation, (615) 801-2606, [email protected].

