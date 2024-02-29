Former Vols Basketball Star Named an SEC Legend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – February 28, 2024 – Former University of Tennessee men’s basketball star Chris Lofton is a member of the 2024 SEC Men’s Legends Presented by Allstate®, as announced Wednesday afternoon by the league office.

Lofton played at Tennessee from 2004-08, amassing 2,131 points to rank fourth in school history and No. 10 all-time in the SEC. No SEC player this century has scored more points than Lofton.

Across 128 collegiate outings, Lofton made 431 3-pointers to shatter the SEC record. That figure remains top-15 all-time at the Division I level nearly 16 years later.

The 2006-07 SEC Player of the Year, as named by the Associated Press, Lofton collected First Team All-SEC accolades in each of his final three seasons as a Volunteer. He was a three-time All-American, including notching Consensus Second Team All-America status in both 2006-07 and 2007-08.