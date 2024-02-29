The Williamson County Schools Teacher Career Fair is Coming March 2, 2024



February 27, 2024 – The WCS Teacher Career Fair is a great opportunity to find your fit in the district.

Representatives from schools across the county will gather at Ravenwood High from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on March 2 to talk with potential applicants. WCS is looking to hire teachers, school counselors, speech language pathologists, school psychologists and school administrators.

Attendees are encouraged to dress professionally and bring copies of their resumes. Interviews may be conducted and contracts may be offered on the day of the event.

Ravenwood High is located at 1724 Wilson Pike in Brentwood. To see vacant positions in the district, visit the WCS Careers page.

Contact WCS Recruiting Manager David Harries for more information. Take a look at the video above to learn why the 2023-24 Employees of the Year love Williamson County Schools.

Source: WCS InFocus

More School News