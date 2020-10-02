Middle Tennessee Christian School is on the road to take on King’s Academy. MTCS enters week 7 after dropping to Cornersville last week, making their overall record 1-4.

The Cougars struck first with a touchdown pass to make it 7-0. After a King’s Academy fumble, MTCS scored again on a long run. They would go for a 2 point conversion and convert it to go up 15-0.

King’s Academy would respond with a touchdown of their own, however they would miss the extra point keeping it a 2 possession game at 15-6.

MTCS would add another late first quarter touchdown to go up 22-6. King’s Academy would add a touchdown before the end of the first quarter, but miss the 2 post conversion making it 22-12. That would be the score at the end of one.

In the second, King’s Academy showed up big time. They scored a touchdown to cut the lead to 22-19. Then later in the quarter they would take the lead with another touchdown making it 26-22 King’s Academy.

King’s Academy would add another touchdown to add to their lead making it 33-22. With second remaining in the half, MTCS would score to make it 33-28.

Halfway through the third quarter, King’s Academy would add to their lead with another touchdown run making it 40-28. That would be the only scoring in third quarter.

To start the fourth, King’s Academy would score again to go up 47-28. King’s Academy would add one more touchdown to get over the 50 point mark.

MTCS would add a late touchdown, but it would be too little too late ultimately.

The Cougars continue to fight all the way to the end, but can’t get the scoreboard to follow. They lose another close battle tonight and fall to 1-5.

