SMYRNA, Tennessee— Smyrna Police Department is searching for individuals involved in a theft in the parking lot of Stars and Strikes Family Entertainment Center.

On September 12, 2020, at approximately 11:30 p.m., five individuals broke into a vehicle in the Stars and Strikes parking lot, located at 333 North Lowry Street in Smyrna. After making entry into the vehicle, the individuals stole a computer, Nintendo Switch, and some fireworks. They discharged the fireworks in the parking lot.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspects or this incident, please contact Detective Allan Nabours, 615-267-5434.