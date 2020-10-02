The Oakland Patriots visit the neighboring Williamson County Brentwood Bruins in week 7 for the Bruins’ Homecoming game. The Patriots are coming off an impressive 56-7 win over Rockvale last week.

Oakland started the game with great field position as 3 offsides penalties made the Bruins re-kick the opening kickoff. Then on the first possession, Oakland would run in for a touchdown to take an early 7-0.

The Bruins would be forced to punt and the Patriots would capitalize by scoring another touchdown to increase their lead to 14. The Oakland defense would force a three and out not the next possession. The snap on the Bruins punt would go over the head of the punter and out of the end zone for a safety.

The first quarter would end with the Patriots having a 16-0 lead and threatening to score again.

On the first play of the second quarter, the Patriots would get another touchdown to make it 23-0. The following play after the missed field goal, Oakland would score a touchdown on one play. After converting the extra point, the Bruins were down 30-0. Oakland would take that 30-0 lead into halftime.

The Patriots would kick to start the second half. The Bruins would drive the length of the field, but Oakland’s defense would stand tall on fourth and goal to force a turnover on downs in the red zone. The third quarter would end with the score still 30-0.

Then in the fourth quarter, with eight minutes left the Patriots would score another touchdown to go up 37-0.

Oakland battled hard and in the end they were rewarded with a win over Brentwood on Brentwood’s Homecoming night. The Patriots keep their undefeated season alive at 6-0.

