Everything Coming to Tubi in January 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-
0
157

Complete Tubi January 2025 Streaming Guide

Original Content

Action

  • DON’T MESS WITH GRANDMA (January 24): A drunk Army ranger must fight off the vicious robbers who plan to loot the cabin belonging to his sweet, oblivious grandmother.

Documentary

  • TMZ PRESENTS: UFO REVOLUTION S2 (January 15): Embed with UFO journalist Jeremy Corbell on his mission for transparency culminating in the explosive November 13, 2024 UFO congressional hearing.

Thriller

  • SUGAR MAMA (January 3): When a businesswoman pursues a relationship with a sugar baby for research purposes, her curiosity with him spirals into obsession.
  • A KILL FOR A KILL (January 17): A deceptive motivational speaker becomes entangled in a deadly game with a fan who suggests they kill each other’s spouses.
  • HAPPY ANNIVERSARY (January 31): A young woman assumes three identities to prey upon the men who did her wrong in their youth.

Talk Show

WE GOT TIME TODAY (New Episodes Every Tuesday): The legendary Deion Sanders is taking a step off the field and into the studio for a weekly talk show like no other! Each week, Deion and his co-host, Rocsi Diaz, will discuss the latest in news, culture, entertainment, and sports, as well as conduct an intimate interview with a celebrity guest.

Series Spotlight

  • Black Jesus
  • Killing Eve (January 15)
  • Limetown
  • The Magicians (January 15)

Movies by Genre

Action

  • Bad Boys
  • Bad Boys II
  • Double Team
  • Empire State
  • From Paris With Love
  • Geostorm
  • Honest Thief
  • Kiss Of The Dragon
  • Kung Fu Hustle
  • Redemption (Aka Hummingbird)
  • Spawn
  • Striking Distance
  • The System

Art House

  • Hotel Mumbai
  • Melancholia
  • Monos
  • The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent
  • The Year Of The Everlasting Storm

Black Cinema

  • Black Jesus
  • Bones
  • Love Thy Neighbor
  • Madea Goes To Jail
  • Rye Lane
  • The Longshots
  • Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral
  • Tyler Perry’s Acrimony
  • The Waterboyz

Comedy

  • Barb And Star Go To Vista Del Mar
  • Beerfest
  • Fargo
  • Fatman
  • Get Shorty
  • Hollywood Homicide
  • Jack And Jill
  • Stan & Ollie
  • The Duel
  • Vacation Friends
  • You’ve Got Mail

Documentary

  • Ailey (January 13)
  • Control Room (January 22)
  • Lo And Behold: Reveries Of The Connected World (January 17)
  • Slay The Dragon (January 20)
  • This One’s For The Ladies

Drama

  • City Of Lies
  • Deepwater Horizon (January 2)
  • Heartbreak Ridge
  • Hotel Mumbai
  • Roman J. Israel, Esq.
  • Southpaw
  • Taxi Driver
  • The Impossible

Horror

  • Brainscan
  • Carrie (1976)
  • Censor
  • Happy Birthday To Me
  • Haunting In Connecticut 2: Ghost Of Georgia
  • Separation
  • Swallowed
  • The Blob (1958)
  • The Cabin In The Woods
  • The Crazies (2010)
  • The Fog (2005)
  • The Grudge (2019)
  • The Haunting In Connecticut
  • Urban Legend
  • Wind Chill

Kids & Family

  • Another Cinderella Story
  • Astro Boy
  • A Cinderella Story
  • Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs 2
  • Despicable Me 3
  • Looney Tunes: Back In Action
  • Planet 51
  • The Nut Job
  • Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
  • Zookeeper

Romance

  • Five Feet Apart
  • Four Weddings and a Funeral
  • Something’s Gotta Give (2003)
  • The Wedding Year (January 10)
  • Twilight
  • Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1
  • Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2
  • Twilight Saga: Eclipse
  • Twilight Saga: New Moon
  • You’ve Got Mail

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

  • 2001: A Space Odyssey
  • Chaos Walking
  • Godzilla: King Of The Monsters
  • Independence Day
  • Jack The Giant Slayer
  • Lockout
  • Mortal Engines
  • Prey (2022)
  • The Magicians (January 15)

Thriller

  • Above Suspicion
  • City Of Lies
  • Dangerous
  • Die Alone
  • Enough
  • Shot Caller
  • Now You See Me
  • Now You See Me 2

Western

  • Black Pioneer (January 28)
  • Dances With Wolves
  • Legend Of The Golden Gun
  • Pale Rider
  • Red Hill
  • The Shadow Riders

