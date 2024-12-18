Bojangles Provides Notice of Data Security Event

Bojangles’ Restaurants, Inc. (“Bojangles”) is providing notice of a data security event that potentially affected the confidentiality of information related to certain individuals.

On March 12, 2024, Bojangles identified suspicious activity on our corporate network. We promptly undertook an extensive investigation, with the assistance of cybersecurity specialists, to determine the nature and scope of the activity. As part of our comprehensive incident response, we reported the event to federal law enforcement and supported its investigation. Our investigation subsequently determined that certain files were viewed and downloaded by an unknown actor between February 19, 2024 and March 12, 2024.

We then conducted a comprehensive review of the affected systems with the assistance of third-party data review specialists, to determine what information was contained within the systems and to whom the information relates. Following the third-party review, we undertook a time-intensive manual review of the records to validate the information and identify address information to provide notifications. This review was recently completed.

Our investigation and review were recently completed, and at this time, we believe personal and financial information affiliated with certain current and former employees was viewed and downloaded from the company’s systems by an unknown actor. There is no indication customer data was impacted.

We are committed to helping minimize any possible impact for all concerned parties. Individuals potentially affected by this event are being notified as required by law, and free credit monitoring and identity restoration services will be offered to all eligible individuals.

Bojangles is also providing notification via this media release, notice on its website, Bojangles.com, and by mailing letters to potentially affected individuals. Bojangles is also notifying appropriate government regulators. For individuals seeking additional information regarding this event, a toll-free assistance line has been established. Individuals may call the assistance line at 1-866-943-1617, Monday through Friday (excluding U.S. holidays), during the hours of 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Eastern Time.

As a precautionary measure, Bojangles encourages potentially affected individuals to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft by reviewing account statements, credit reports, and explanations of benefits for unusual activity and to detect errors. Any suspicious activity should be promptly reported to their financial institution.

Bojangles takes this event and the security of the information in its care very seriously. As part of Bojangles’ ongoing commitment to information security, Bojangles worked to update a range of privacy and security safeguards designed to enhance its existing protections.

Source: Bojangles

