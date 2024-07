Everything Coming to Netflix August 2024

Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for August 2024.

Coming to Netflix August 2024

Available soon

The Frog – Netflix Series

KENGAN ASHURA: Season 2: Part 2

August 1

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder – Netflix Series

Borderless Fog – Netflix Film

From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke: Season 3 – Netflix Anime

Love is Blind: Mexico – Netflix Series

Mon Laferte, te amo – Netflix Documentary

Unstable: Season 2 – Netflix Series

Bride of Chucky

Child’s Play 2

Child’s Play 3

Cult of Chucky

Curse of Chucky

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition: Batch 4

Fire Country: Season 1

Fury

Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color

Jack Reacher

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back

Monster House

Mr. Deeds

The Next Karate Kid

Not Another Teen Movie

Pawn Stars: Season 15

RED

RED 2

Room

Save the Last Dance

Seed of Chucky

The Spectacular Now

Tarot

White Chicks

World War Z

August 2

Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli – Netflix Documentary

Rebel Moon — Part One: Director’s Cut – Netflix Film

Rebel Moon — Part Two: Director’s Cut – Netflix Film

Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie – Netflix Family

August 3

Joe Rogan: Burn the Boats – Netflix Comedy Special

August 5

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 10 – Netflix Family

August 6

The Influencer – Netflix Series

Reminiscence

Rising Impact: Season 2 – Netflix Anime

August 7

Lolo and the Kid – Netflix Film

Love Is Blind: UK – Netflix Series

Secret World of Sound with David Attenborough – Netflix Documentary

August 8

The Emoji Movie

Shahmaran: Season 2 – Netflix Series

The Umbrella Academy: Season 4 – Netflix Series

August 9

Blue Ribbon Baking Championship – Netflix Series

Inside the Mind of a Dog – Netflix Documentary

Mission: Cross – Netflix Film

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba – Netflix Film

Pokémon Horizons: The Series Part 3 – Netflix Family

August 10

Romance in the House – Netflix Series

August 11

Night School

August 13

Matt Rife: Lucid – A Crowd Work Special – Netflix Comedy Special

August 14

Daughters – Netflix Documentary

Worst Ex Ever – Netflix Documentary

August 15

Average Joe: Season 1

Backyard Wilderness

Emily in Paris: Season 4: Part 1 – Netflix Series

August 16

I can’t live without you – Netflix Film

Pearl

The Union – Netflix Film

August 17

Love Next Door – Netflix Series

August 19

A Discovery of Witches: Seasons 1-3

Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches: Season 1

CoComelon Lane: Season 3 – Netflix Family

Dark Winds: Seasons 1-2

Fear the Walking Dead: Seasons 1-8

Gangs of London: Seasons 1-2

Interview with the Vampire: Season 1

Into the Badlands: Seasons 1-3

Kevin Can F**k Himself: Seasons 1-2

Migration

Monsieur Spade: Season 1

Preacher: Seasons 1-4

That Dirty Black Bag: Season 1

The Terror: Season 1

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: Season 1

UnREAL: Seasons 1-4

August 20

Langston Kerman: Bad Poetry – Netflix Comedy Special

Terror Tuesday: Extreme – Netflix Series

Untold: The Murder of Air McNair – Netflix Documentary

August 21

The Accident – Netflix Series

Back to 15: Back to 18 – Netflix Series

Nice Girls – Netflix Film

Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE – Netflix Documentary

Wyatt Earp and The Cowboy War – Netflix Documentary

August 22

Baby Fever: Season 2 – Netflix Series

GG Precinct – Netflix Series

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos The Movie – Netflix Anime

Secret Lives of Orangutans – Netflix Documentary

August 23

Incoming – Netflix Film

Tòkunbọ̀ – Netflix Film

August 27

Untold: Sign Stealer – Netflix Documentary

August 28

Untamed Royals – Netflix Film

August 29

Chastity High – Netflix Series

KAOS – Netflix Series

Represent: Season 2 – Netflix Series

TERMINATOR ZERO – Netflix Anime

August 30

A-List to Playlist – Netflix Series

Breathless – Netflix Series

The Deliverance – Netflix Film

(Un)lucky Sisters – Netflix Film

