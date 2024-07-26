Titans Agree to Terms with OL Corey Levin, OLB Shane Ray

NASHVILLE – A familiar face is back with the Titans – offensive lineman Corey Levin.

Levin agreed to terms with the team on Thursday morning, returning for his third stint with the team. He was on the practice field for Day 2 of training camp.

Meanwhile, the Titans released running back Dillon Johnson.

Also on Thursday, the Titans agreed to terms with edge rusher Shane Ray, who took part in a tryout with the team earlier this offseason and practiced today as well.

Levin, who played in college at Chattanooga, was drafted by the Titans in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He has appeared in 61 career games with four starts—all with the Titans—including 16 games played in 2023. His 17 games and three starts at center in 2022 established career highs. In addition to his service in Tennessee, he has spent time with the Denver Broncos (2019), Chicago Bears (2019-20), New England Patriots (2020) and New York Jets (2021).

Ray (6-3, 245) participated as a tryout player in the Titans’ May 2024 rookie minicamp. He was originally selected by the Broncos in the first round (23rd overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft and played four seasons in Denver. His totals with the Broncos included 15 starts, 14 sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and two passes defensed in 49 games. He later spent time with the Baltimore Ravens (2019) and Buffalo Bills (2023). Additionally, Ray was a member of the Canadian Football League’s Toronto Argonauts in 2021 and 2022.

Source: Tennesseetitans.com

