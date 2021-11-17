This year and every year before it, we have had a host of people in our lives that love and support us through high and low times. We here at A Moment’s Peace believe that in addition to always reciprocating the love and support others give, showing appreciation through the act of giving can also be a great way to show your appreciation. Our in-store boutique is filled with wonderful, unique gifts that we are certain those you care most about will love. Here are some of our favorites this year.
1Pura Smart Home Diffuser
The Pura Smart Home Diffusers is the rising generation of fragrance technology. Archipelago has partnered with Pura to create an advanced product that fills your home with hand-selected, elegant scents.
2Boxed Candles
Archipelago takes a classic household item and transforms it into an entirely new experience with their boxed candles. Bold, elegant fragrances accompanied by premium wax blends to create a candle unlike any other. From Lemongrass to Pineapple Ginger there is a scent to fit everyone’s household.
3Luxurious Barefoot Dreams Throws
We absolutely love to be curled up in a lush throw that feels like it’s holding you and we bet someone special in your life would love that warm feeling too. A Moment’s Peace offers Barefoot Dreams Throws that you can package as a gift to express your warm, heartfelt appreciation for someone you care about. With beautiful designs and high-quality fabrics, Barefoot Dreams is sure to impress any blanket lover.
4Robes
Plush and cozy are the perfect ways to describe the Barefoot Dreams robes we carry in our boutique. Designed with both women and men in mind, this luxurious robe will satisfy anyone on your holiday gift list.
5Bryan Anthonys Necklaces
Each Bryan Anthonys necklace is designed with a specific purpose and expression in mind. We carry a variety of designs to compliment anyone’s personalities and passions. A pendant with a pause symbol that comes with a card reminding you to pause to reflect. A simple feather with a message card that encourages you to “rise” each day to conquer your fears, worries, and trials.
Whether given on its own or in addition to a gift from our boutique, an A Moment’s Peace gift card is the gift that keeps on giving. Allow that special someone to choose the way they want to relax or be pampered according to their self-care needs. Gift cards make great gifts for everyone including co-workers, employees, bosses, friends, in-laws, and spouses. It is a gift that communicates someone’s value to your life while having the personal flair of self-choice. Our gift cards come in beautiful, elegant packaging ready to put under the tree or bring directly to the office.
No matter how you celebrate the holidays, we want to encourage you to reflect on the year that 2021 has been with strength, joy, boldness, and appreciation. We would like to take the time to personally thank you for supporting our small, local business and allowing us to care for you during the ups and downs of 2021. We pride ourselves in providing our community with the best self-care options available, professionals in each area of service we provide who are the best in our community, and being an industry leader in the day spa & salon sector.
Come join us on Wednesday, December 1st, from 5:00pm – 8:00 pm as we celebrate the Season of Thanks and Giving at A Moment’s Peace! You can expect a great time full of tutorials, holiday shopping opportunities, live music, food and drink. A Moments Peace is located at 9050 Carothers Pkwy Ste 108, Franklin, TN 37067.