Just Love Coffee Cafe held a 10-year celebration for its location in Murfreesboro on Friday, November 12, 2021, at 129 MTCS Drive in Murfreesboro.

Founded in 2009, Just Love Coffee is a specialty coffee roaster with a purpose: to provide high-quality coffee that celebrates family, community, and charity.

Just Love Coffee Cafe

129 MTCS Drive

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

(615) 624-7755

Facebook