7 Places to Order Thanksgiving Dinner

1 Honey Baked Ham Company

Irongate Village Shopping Center

2345 Memorial Boulevard

Murfreesboro, Tennessee

(615) 893-4267

Website: https://www.honeybaked.com/stores/1911

Pick-up Hours: Sunday, November 21, 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Monday through Wednesday, November 22 through November 24, 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Thursday, November 25, 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Honey Baked Ham is cooking up lots of their famous hams, and also Honey Baked Turkey Breast. Pair one or both with a choice of au gratin potatoes, macaroni and cheese, baked beans, smashed potatoes, mashed potatoes, maple sweet potato soufflé, green bean casserole, Tuscan broccoli, baked cinnamon apples, corn bread stuffing and/or turkey gravy. Dessert options include pecan pie, carrot cake, apple pie, cheesecake and triple chocolate cake. They also offer rolls and their signature sauces. Everything can be ordered online at https://www.honeybaked.com/stores/1911. They are offering $5.00 off for early pick-up.