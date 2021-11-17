7 Places to Order Thanksgiving Dinner

Don’t feel like cooking Thanksgiving dinner this year? Here are seven catering companies that can help you put your guests in awe of the deliciousness without lifting a finger. Some are providing the whole dinner, and some are just doing sides. You might even want to mix and match – turkey from one place, sides from another, and maybe dessert from a third. So many scrumptious options; it’s hard to decide.
1Honey Baked Ham Company
Irongate Village Shopping Center
2345 Memorial Boulevard
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
(615) 893-4267
Website: https://www.honeybaked.com/stores/1911
Pick-up Hours: Sunday, November 21, 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
Monday through Wednesday, November 22 through November 24, 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Thursday, November 25, 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.
Honey Baked Ham is cooking up lots of their famous hams, and also Honey Baked Turkey Breast. Pair one or both with a choice of au gratin potatoes, macaroni and cheese, baked beans, smashed potatoes, mashed potatoes, maple sweet potato soufflé, green bean casserole, Tuscan broccoli, baked cinnamon apples, corn bread stuffing and/or turkey gravy. Dessert options include pecan pie, carrot cake, apple pie, cheesecake and triple chocolate cake. They also offer rolls and their signature sauces. Everything can be ordered online at https://www.honeybaked.com/stores/1911. They are offering $5.00 off for early pick-up.
2Goodness Gracious
5418 Murfreesboro Road
Readyville, Tennessee
(615) 494-4600
Website: http://readyvillemill.com/
Order Hours: Friday and Sunday, 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.
Saturday, 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.
*Special pick up times on November 24.
Order deadline: November 21
Two dinner packages are being offered by Goodness Gracious at Readyville Mill for Thanksgiving. The first serves four to five, and the second feeds eight to 10. Option one includes one entrée, two sides, one pie and rolls or biscuits with a gallon of tea for $84.99. Option two includes one entrée or a split entrée, four sides, two pies, rolls or biscuits and two gallons of tea for $164.99. Additional a la carte items may be added for an additional fee. Entrees options: turkey and gravy, honey ham, maple pork loin or chicken cornbread casserole. Additional menu information can be found on their Facebook page. To order call 615-563-6455 or email [email protected]
3Through the Grapevine
630 Broadmor Boulevard, Suite 190
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
(615) 890-7346
Website: https://throughthegrapevine.net/Home.php
Hours: Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m., lunch 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m
This longtime favorite Murfreesboro caterer and tea room will be offering a Holiday Lunch or a Holiday Dinner option. The luncheon includes salad, one entrée, two sides, rolls and butter and one dessert for $22.00 per person. Dinner includes salad, one entrée, three sides, two desserts, and rolls and butter for $32.00 per person. Entrees choices are marinated pork tenderloin, baked chicken Monterey, turkey and gravy, slow cooked roasted beef or chicken cordon bleu. The rest of the menu can be found on their website.
4Vine Street Market
117 East Vine Street
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
(615) 225-8387
Website: https://www.thevinestreetmarket.com/thanksgiving
Pick Up Hours: Tuesday, November 23, 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.
Wednesday, November 24, 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.
Order Deadline: November 19
Although they are not cooking turkeys, Vine Street Market can supply some delicious sides and desserts. A medium side container costs $10.00 and feeds five to six people, and a large container is $24 and feeds 10 to12 people. Sides include cornbread dressing, goat cheese mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole, roasted balsamic Brussels sprouts, bacon-glazed green beans and macaroni and cheese. Fresh cranberry relish can be purchased by the pint for $9.00 or a quart for $16.00. Homemade yeast rolls are $5.00 per dozen. Desserts include brownies with chocolate ganache and chocolate chip-pecan cookies.
5Tasty Table/Olive Branch Bakery
215 North Church Street
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
(615) 615-482-0543
Website: https://www.tastytable.net/
Hours: Wednesday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.
Order Deadline: November 17
Like Vine Street Market, Tasty Table/Olive Branch Bakery is not cooking turkeys, but they are making out of this world sides. This year their Thanksgiving sides includes traditional green beans, savory sweet potatoes, cornbread dressing, Brussel sprouts au gratin, Shoepeg corn pudding, broccoli-rice casserole, truffle macaroni and cheese, and mashed potatoes. Prices range from $18.00 which serves up to six and $26.00 for a container that serves up to ten. Fudge, pumpkin, pecan and apple crumble pies are $22.00 each. White chocolate, caramel, pumpkin and triple chocolate cakes are $45.00 for a six-inch cake and $65.00 for an 8” cake. Macaron flavors include pumpkin spice, vanilla, chocolate and caramel. They are $22.00 per dozen. Gluten free is available. Email your order to [email protected] or call.
6Granny Meals
855 West College Street, Suite U
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
(615) 900-1622
Website: https://www.grannymeals.com/
Hours: Call or email to get special pick-up time
Pick-up and Delivery Date: November 24
Get dinner started with either sliced turkey or sliced ham in servings that feed three people. Sides come in 32-ounce containers that will feed three to four people. Sides include cornbread dressing, sweet potato casserole, macaroni and cheese, deviled eggs, creamed corn, mashed potatoes, cranberry relish and gravy. Apple sauce cake or pecan pie are the dessert options. Take-and-bake cornbread dressing and sweet potato casseroles which serve eight to 10 people will be available as well. Order online at grannymeals.com/ or call.
7Cracker Barrel
2115 S. Church Street
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
615-867-9067
138 Chaffin Place
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
615-893-4980
2697 Highwood Boulevard
Smyrna, Tennessee
615-220-1400
Long-time favorite Cracker Barrel will once again be offering a full carryout Thanksgiving meal in two sizes, Feast or Family Dinner. The heat-and-serve Feast serves up to 10. It includes two oven-roasted turkey breasts, corn bread dressing, turkey gravy, sweet potato casserole with pecans, cranberry relish, yeast rolls, a choice of two sides – which include carrots and hash brown casserole, and pumpkin and pecan pies. The Family Dinner serves up to six people, and includes one oven-roasted turkey breast, corn bread dressing, turkey gravy, sweet potato casserole with pecans, cranberry relish, yeast rolls, and a choice of one country side. Meal prices start at $89.99. Additional pies can be ordered. These include the new Cinnamon Roll Pie, Pumpkin Pie, Chocolate Pecan Pie, Pecan Pie and Apple Pecan Streusel Pie. Available for pick-up November 20 through November 27. Pre-Order and receive a FREE Bonus Card if you schedule a pick-up on November 22 or 23. Visit crackerbarrel.com/ to order.